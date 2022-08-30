Read full article on original website
$1.9M to expand substance use disorder treatment in rural Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- There's new money coming to fight the opioid epidemic in Maine. Governor Janet Mills announced nearly $2 million to expand substance use disorder treatment in rural parts of the state. Governor Mills announced $1.9 million in funding to continue the fight against substance use disorder. That money...
Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been the busiest tourism season ever
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hospitality Maine is reporting this summer as the busiest tourism season yet, surpassing its previous record last year. This is amid ongoing staffing shortages almost across the board, for retailers, restaurants and hotels. Despite the challenges restaurants and businesses in Maine are facing through staffing shortages, tourists...
Maine animal shelters to receive dozens of beagles rescued from Virginia facility
Maine shelters will reportedly begin to welcome dozens of beagles as part of national placement efforts of approximately 4,000 beagles removed from a facility in Virginia. The P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center in Camden says nine animal welfare organizations across the state have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia.
Maine gas prices continue to drop heading into Labor Day weekend
The pain at the pump still hurts a little bit more than Labor Day weekend last year, but prices are falling and the lowest they've been since March. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.93, but a year ago it was $3.10 a gallon.
Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
This summer has been hard for Maine's hospitality industry -- and tourists are noticing
(BDN) -- Most of the Mainers who work in the state’s hospitality industry already know that this summer hasn’t been easy. Whether due to a housing shortage that is making it difficult for workers to find places to live or because the state is working hard to rebound from two summers of a pandemic, tourism in Maine just hasn’t quite been the same this year.
Need a boost? Maine teachers can get a free Dunkin' coffee
Dunkin' is offering Maine teachers a free coffee on Thursday. Participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Maine are treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday. No purchase necessary. Limit one free medium coffee per teacher. To learn more, visit DunkinDonuts.com.
More than 1 million vehicles expected to travel Maine Turnpike over Labor Day weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) -- More than 1 million vehicles are anticipated to travel the Maine Turnpike from Friday through Monday this Labor Day weekend, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Friday is anticipated to be the busiest of all four days. The Maine Turnpike Authority says peak traffic volumes and times...
