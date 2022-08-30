SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus carrying students from Okaloosa County was traveling west on I-10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white cargo van was traveling in the same direction as the bus when it hit them from behind. FHP said the van failed to keep a safe distance when it struck the bus’s rear.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO