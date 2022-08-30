Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
A cargo van hits an Okaloosa County school bus carrying students
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus carrying students from Okaloosa County was traveling west on I-10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white cargo van was traveling in the same direction as the bus when it hit them from behind. FHP said the van failed to keep a safe distance when it struck the bus’s rear.
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
Okaloosa Co. school bus rear-ended, 1 student in hospital: Florida Highway Patrol
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one student is in the hospital after a van rear-ended an Okaloosa County School Bus on I-10 westbound at around 5:10 p.m. Friday night. According to the release, a white cargo van “failed to keep a safe distance behind the school bus,” and hit […]
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro
Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
Vehicle fire off Orange Beach Blvd.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Fire Department shared three photos of a vehicle fire on Orange Beach Boulevard, just south of Canal Road via a Facebook post. In one photo, you can see a firetruck on the scene with a car on fire. In another photo, you can see firefighters inspecting the […]
WEAR
Authorities stress motorcycle awareness following 3 Escambia County wrecks
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three motorcycle accidents took place in Escambia County within the last seven days. One of those accidents happened when a driver didn’t yield for a biker at a stop sign. The biker died at the scene. The President of Southern Motorsports Safety Company, Bobby Little,...
WJHG-TV
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
WEAR
Escambia County seeks Contractor Competency Board volunteers amid calls for change
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is looking for volunteers to serve on the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board. The search for volunteers comes amidst several requests to county commissioners to make changes to the way the Contractor Competency Board operates. Interested applicants will need...
WEAR
Deputies: Man breaks into Escambia County Little Caesars, falls through ceiling
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man is charged with breaking into an Escambia County Little Caesars, stealing items and damaging the store. Deputies arrested Chad Corn, 35, Saturday morning. He's charged with burglary and larceny. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the Little Caesars...
WEAR
Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
WEAR
'The Wentz Brothers' Festival of Fears' coming to the Santa Rosa Mall
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A haunted attraction beloved by many Northwest Floridians is returning to Fort Walton Beach. "The Wentz Brothers' Festival of Fears is being held this year at the Santa Rosa Mall. Alex and Andrew Wentz have been hosting the haunted attraction for 10 years. "So the...
getthecoast.com
The newly renovated $1.1 million Okaloosa Island Boat Basin to open next week
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners announced the completion and grand opening of the Okaloosa Island Boat Basin and ADA accessible kayak launch. The Okaloosa Island Boat Basin is located at Soundside Access Two off of Santa Rosa Boulevard, between Bluefish Drive and Caviar...
WEAR
Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
WJHG-TV
Woman hit by vehicle on Thomas Dr. in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was hit by a vehicle on Thomas Dr. near Appalachee St. in Panama City Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports the woman possibly walked out into traffic and was hit by a man driving a car. FHP says the...
Police investigating more than 20 gunshots heard overnight in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple Crestview residents awoke to strings of gunshots Thursday morning in different neighborhoods. Crestview Police said the shots were fired between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. after a car chase on multiple residential streets. Major Andrew Schnieder with Crestview PD said shots fired calls came in before 2 am off Redstone […]
Arrest made in Mt. Vernon officer death investigation
(UPDATE) 5:25 P.M.: Investigators say Tyler Henderson of Orange Beach was speeding and drunk when the 2017 GMC Pickup he was driving slammed into the side of Officer Ivan Lopez’s patrol car almost two weeks ago, killing the officer on impact. “The truck approached the stop sign at Highway 59 and never slowed down. He […]
WEAR
Deputies searching for grand theft suspect in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a grand theft suspect Wednesday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., deputies, K-9s and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene at Massachusetts Ave. and Mobile Hwy. Authorities are also searching in the area of Char Bar Dr. According...
98 divers remove 200 pounds of trash from Okaloosa Island fishing pier
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A total of 98 divers took to Gulf waters Saturday, Aug. 27 for the annual Okaloosa Island Pier clean-up dive. Certified scuba divers worked to remove hundreds of pounds of trash and fishing debris from the pier pilings and sandy floor. The Okaloosa County Coastal Resouce team and county organizations […]
WEAR
Japanese culture Bon Fest held at Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents got a chance to experience Japanese culture Saturday without traveling overseas. Taiko drummers from Disney's Epcot center in Orlando were part of the entertainment line up at the Bon Festival held at the Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola. The festival included authentic Japanese food,...
