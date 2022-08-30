ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

A cargo van hits an Okaloosa County school bus carrying students

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus carrying students from Okaloosa County was traveling west on I-10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white cargo van was traveling in the same direction as the bus when it hit them from behind. FHP said the van failed to keep a safe distance when it struck the bus’s rear.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Vehicle fire off Orange Beach Blvd.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Fire Department shared three photos of a vehicle fire on Orange Beach Boulevard, just south of Canal Road via a Facebook post. In one photo, you can see a firetruck on the scene with a car on fire. In another photo, you can see firefighters inspecting the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WJHG-TV

WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
EBRO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellow River
WEAR

Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEAR

Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
CANTONMENT, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman hit by vehicle on Thomas Dr. in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was hit by a vehicle on Thomas Dr. near Appalachee St. in Panama City Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports the woman possibly walked out into traffic and was hit by a man driving a car. FHP says the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Mt. Vernon officer death investigation

(UPDATE) 5:25 P.M.: Investigators say Tyler Henderson of Orange Beach was speeding and drunk when the 2017 GMC Pickup he was driving slammed into the side of Officer Ivan Lopez’s patrol car almost two weeks ago, killing the officer on impact. “The truck approached the stop sign at Highway 59 and never slowed down. He […]
MOUNT VERNON, AL
WEAR

Deputies searching for grand theft suspect in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a grand theft suspect Wednesday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., deputies, K-9s and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene at Massachusetts Ave. and Mobile Hwy. Authorities are also searching in the area of Char Bar Dr. According...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Japanese culture Bon Fest held at Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents got a chance to experience Japanese culture Saturday without traveling overseas. Taiko drummers from Disney's Epcot center in Orlando were part of the entertainment line up at the Bon Festival held at the Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola. The festival included authentic Japanese food,...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy