fox7austin.com
‘Wonderful’ Texas couple brings U-Haul full of water to Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - When Houston resident Mary Ozan watched the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis unfolding on the news, she knew she had to do something. "As soon as I saw it, I didn’t give it a thought. I just told my husband, I said, ‘We need to bring some water,’" Ozan said.
fox7austin.com
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September 2022 in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for September 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $344.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.6 million Texas households, according to a press release. This...
fox7austin.com
TPWD reminding Texans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day Weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Game Wardens and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) want to remind those who plan to celebrate Labor Day Weekend on the water to follow boating and water safety precautions. TPWD says in 2021, there was a 43 percent decrease in boating-related accidents and 50...
fox7austin.com
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
fox7austin.com
Witnesses, drone expert react to mysterious lights captured in Texas sky
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Mysterious lights were spotted Thursday night, north of Austin over Brushy Creek and Cat Hallow. Video was sent to FOX 7 by Gus McGiven. He was out walking with his friend Kyle Gomez near Cat Hallow in Round Rock. "In real life when you see it,...
fox7austin.com
Texas grants over $295K to fund Uvalde County program for at-risk youth
AUSTIN, Texas - The state of Texas has awarded a grant of over $295,000 to the Uvalde County Juvenile Probation Department to fund a program to provide services for at-risk youth. The $295,562 discretionary state aid grant will fund services for at-risk youth exhibiting emotional or behavioral problems at school...
fox7austin.com
Politics derail Texas State Board of Education meeting
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas School Board of Education meeting Tuesday night was derailed by political blowback. Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Brian Talley, the Public Education Accountability chair of the Travis County Republican Party join FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the more controversial curriculum inclusions.
fox7austin.com
‘Oh my gosh!’: Curious golden retriever in Alabama spooks manatees — and herself
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - "Oh my gosh!" shouted Sage Taylor, as she saw the water surrounding her golden retriever Flip erupt into a splashing frenzy Monday. A few minutes prior, Taylor and Flip had noticed a herd of about 8-10 manatees swimming in the waters off of Orange Beach, Alabama. However, observing the marine mammals from afar wasn’t enough for Flip.
fox7austin.com
Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout
ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
