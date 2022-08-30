ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Aberdeen need extra time to see off minnows Annan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovXaJ_0hbY321U00

Luis Lopes, Vicente Besuijen and Leighton Clarkson struck in extra time as Aberdeen eventually defeated spirited Annan 4-1 at Galabank to reach the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

The cinch Premiership side looked to be in bother against their League Two hosts after home captain Steven Swinglehurst cancelled out Besuijen’s opener to make it 1-1 at the end of the regulation 90 minutes.

But the Dons made their superiority count in the additional 30.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin made three changes to the side that started Saturday’s 5-0 win over Livingston as Matty Kennedy, Shayden Morris and Jack MacKenzie replaced Clarkson, Jonny Hayes and Hayden Coulson.

The Dons had their first decent opening in the 11th minute when Kennedy tried to jink into the box and get a shot away but he was blocked off by a cluster of Annan defenders.

Despite being second bottom of the fourth tier, Annan were holding their own in the early exchanges and they threatened in the 13th minute when Benjamin Luissint sent a low shot just wide after being teed up on the edge of the box by Chris Johnston.

The Dons went close to taking the lead in the 18th minute when Kennedy’s shot from the angle of the box took a deflection and eluded keeper Greg Fleming but Swinglehurst was on hand to clear from just in front of the goal line.

Annan were growing in confidence as the half wore on and five minutes before the break Tommy Muir hooked a volley off the post after connecting with Johnston’s corner just outside the six-yard box.

The visitors almost netted in first-half stoppage time as Liam Scales headed inches wide from Kennedy’s corner.

Goodwin was clearly not happy with what he had witnessed from his team as he made a double substitution for the start of the second half, with Hayes and Lopes replacing Kennedy and Morris.

The Dons were far more assertive after the restart and Hayes went close to breaking the deadlock when his cross from the left almost dropped in at the far post before being clawed out by Fleming.

The breakthrough came in the 55th minute when Besuijen met a low delivery from MacKenzie and forced the ball over the line from close range despite the best efforts of Fleming to scramble it out.

The goal seemed to have taken the sting out of the hosts’ challenge and Aberdeen almost netted again in the 67th minute when Jayden Richardson fired a powerful shot just over after latching on to a Besuijen cutback inside the box.

But Annan levelled with nine minutes left when Swinglehurst powered home a header from Johnston’s corner to force extra time.

The Dons got themselves back in front when Lopes headed home in the 97th minute from a Clarkson corner. Besuijen then put daylight between the teams when he slotted home a low angled effort from eight yards out just before the end of the first additional period.

Clarkson sealed the Dons’ progress with with a strike from just inside the box with three minutes left.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jamie McAllister demands killer instinct from Hibernian after narrow victory

Jamie McAllister conceded Hibernian would need to be more clinical in future following their 1-0 win over 10-man Kilmarnock. Joe Newell’s early strike proved to be the difference between the sides after the visitors lost Ash Taylor to a red card after just 10 minutes. Hibs squandered a number...
SOCCER
newschain

Ross County manager Malky Mackay calls for consistency from Scottish FA

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has called on the Scottish FA compliance officer to take action after his side’s 1-1 draw against Aberdeen. The Dons thought Luis Lopes had sealed three points for them with his 88th-minute goal, only for William Akio to equalise with the last touch of the game.
SOCCER
newschain

Partick leave it late to see off 10-man Arbroath

Two late goals from Partick Thistle made it three wins on the bounce after a 2-0 cinch Championship victory at 10-man Arbroath. Arbroath, still looking for their first victory of the season, make things tougher for themselves when they were reduced to 10 men five minutes into the second half.
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Rosenior – Derby taught a harsh lesson by Plymouth

Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior admitted his team were taught a hard lesson in the 3-2 home defeat by Plymouth. Rosenior saw his team squander a two-goal lead against a side who played what he described as “fearless football.”. Plymouth impressed from the start but fell behind in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fleming
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
Leighton Clarkson
Person
Hayden Coulson
Person
Jack Mackenzie
Person
Jonny Hayes
Person
Matty Kennedy
Person
Jayden Richardson
newschain

Lee Bullen’s league-leading Ayr win again

Dipo Akinyemi scored for the fifth successive game as unbeaten cinch Championship leaders Ayr won 2-1 at Morton. The summer signing from Welling took his tally to seven goals during that hot streak, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box 11 minutes before half-time. Jack Baird...
SOCCER
newschain

Robbie Neilson frustrated after Hearts lose their way against Livingston

Robbie Neilson lamented the manner in which Hearts relinquished control after they suffered a fifth defeat in six games away to Livingston. The Jambos started well at the Tony Macaroni Arena but fell behind to a 28th-minute goal from Cristian Montano and never really looked like equalising. “First 20 minutes...
SOCCER
newschain

Stalemate felt like a win for Gillingham boss Neil Harris after early dismissal

Gillingham boss Neil Harris said his side’s goalless draw with Swindon felt like a win after they were forced to play most of the Sky Bet League Two clash with 10 men. The result, which came after Gills debutant Haji Mnoga was dismissed for picking up two yellow cards inside the opening 10 minutes, extended their winless – and scoreless – run to five league matches.
SOCCER
newschain

Rob Edwards gives credit to Rotherham after Watford held to 1-1 draw

Watford head coach Rob Edwards was frustrated his team could not find a decisive goal in their 1-1 draw at Rotherham but gave ‘full credit’ to the hosts. It was an open and even match but Watford would have been disappointed not to convert late pressure into a winner.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#The Angle#The Sting#The Breakthrough
newschain

Darrell Clarke slams Port Vale mentality as Cheltenham pinch dramatic point

Manager Darrell Clarke blasted Port Vale’s lack of resolve as they conceded a stoppage-time goal and had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Cheltenham. Charlie Brown touched the ball in from close range to earn the Robins a point on the road, leaving Clarke questioning his players’ willingness to take responsibility.
SOCCER
newschain

Torquay return to winning ways with victory at Southend

Torquay ended a run of four successive National League defeats with a 2-1 victory over Southend at Roots Hall. The visitors made an excellent start when Ryan Hanson, signed in the summer from Dover, headed in from close range after Corie Andrews had nodded Ben Wyatt’s cross back across goal in the fourth minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Adam Marriott’s double helps Bromley see off Eastleigh

Adam Marriott’s double helped Bromley come from behind to beat Eastleigh 2-1 at Hayes Lane. The visitors opened the scoring in the second minute when Tristan Abrahams capitalised on a defensive mistake to put them 1-0 up. Bromley equalised three minutes before the half-time break when Billy Bingham put...
SOCCER
newschain

Richie Wellens hails work rate as Leyton Orient resist Rovers to remain top

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens praised his players for their hard-fought win as they extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to three points following their 2-0 home victory over Tranmere. The Londoners are now unbeaten in their opening seven league matches having won six of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Steve Evans’ ‘brash conversation’ inspires Stevenage’s comeback at Crewe

Steve Evans dished out a “brash conversation” to his Stevenage players and inspired a second-half revival at Crewe. Boro boss Evans played down the half-time exchange at Gresty Road, but his words resonated as a second-half double from Jamie Reid saw the visitors return to winning ways and they moved up to second in the table.
SOCCER
newschain

Jamie Reid’s second-half brace sees Stevenage hit back to beat Crewe

A second-half double from Jamie Reid saw Stevenage come from behind to win 2-1 at Crewe. Defender Rod McDonald handed the Railwaymen an interval lead after Conor Thomas missed a penalty for the hosts. But a strong second-half performance from Steve Evans’ side turned the game around as the visitors moved up to second in the table while ending Crewe’s unbeaten home record.
SOCCER
newschain

Paul Hartley ‘deflated’ after Hartlepool denied first win by Colchester

Hartlepool manager Paul Hartley admitted he felt “deflated” after his side conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at Colchester. It looked as though Pools would be heading for their first league win of the season after Wes McDonald swept home a 29th-minute opener from close range after Reghan Tumilty had escaped the home defence and delivered into his path.
SOCCER
newschain

Birmingham end Preston’s unbeaten start with 1-0 win

Preston’s unbeaten start in the Championship came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham. Maxime Colin put the Midlands side in front after 16 minutes when he headed home Jordan Graham’s cross. The hosts had a number of chances to draw...
SOCCER
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Jim Bentley sees things to build on at Rochdale

New Rochdale boss Jim Bentley says his relegation-threatened side will keep fighting after their 3-3 draw at Carlisle. Scott Quigley opened the scoring from close range when he pounced on a deflection midway through the first half. Carlisle levelled 14 minutes later after Jon Mellish smashed home from Owen Moxon’s...
SOCCER
newschain

Inih Effiong scores twice as Aldershot beat Barnet

Inih Effiong’s brace helped Aldershot end a three-game losing streak after they defeated Barnet 3-1 at The EBB Stadium. The hosts were quick out of the traps and had a penalty in the ninth minute when Justin Amaluzor was hauled down in the box and Effiong made no mistake in dispatching from 12 yards.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy