Soccer

Aidan Fitzpatrick carries Thistle through at Arbroath’s expense

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Aidan Fitzpatrick scored the only goal of the game to send Partick Thistle into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a 1-0 win.

The home side dominated long periods of the all-Championship tie, but struggled to find the breakthrough at Firhill.

Fitzpatrick finally broke the deadlock eight minutes from time with a glancing header from a Stevie Lawless cross.

Arbroath rarely threatened after an early chance for Daniel Fosu, who was inches away from connecting with Bobby Linn’s dangerous cross.

