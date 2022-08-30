Read full article on original website
Alabama Department of Public Health to receive first doses of bivalent COVID-19 boosters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to receive their first doses of bivalent COVID-19 boosters. The vaccine is expected to be available at county health departments by next week. The shot targets the original COVID strain and two of the Omicron variants. People ages 12...
Northwest Florida doctors weigh in on medical marijuana restrictions
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health is using emergency powers to set limits on how much medical marijuana can be prescribed by a licensed doctor. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit for patients and sets dosage caps for different ways of administration such as edibles and inhalation.
Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
California restricts EV charging a week after passing future ban on gas-powered vehicles
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — Just a week after California state regulators voted to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the state told residents not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours on Wednesday, and indicated the restrictions could continue through Labor Day weekend due to an intense heat wave sweeping the state.
Okaloosa County woman wins over $2 million on scratch-off ticket
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County woman won over $2,000,000 on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Florida Lottery on Friday announced Gloria Johnson, of Shalimar, as the big winner. She hit big on the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a...
