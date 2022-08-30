ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Florida doctors weigh in on medical marijuana restrictions

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health is using emergency powers to set limits on how much medical marijuana can be prescribed by a licensed doctor. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit for patients and sets dosage caps for different ways of administration such as edibles and inhalation.
Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
