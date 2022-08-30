Read full article on original website
Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California
Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
Newport Family Garners Accolades for Pasolivo Olive Oil
Paso Robles has become renowned as a grape-growing, winemaking region famous for Zinfandel and myriad other varieties. The area has grown from a handful of wineries two decades ago to now boasting more than 200 wineries and tasting rooms. Having made regular visits to Paso Robles several times a year...
Side Street Art Studio Looks to Develop, Inspire
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 2, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 2, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Council to Consider Approving Interim City Manager
Aquarium of the Pacific September and October 2022 highlighted events
The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts a habitat restoration event at the Los Cerritos Wetlands on the first Saturday of every month. This provides an opportunity to visit and learn about local wetlands while joining the Aquarium in helping to restore this important habitat. The Los Cerritos Wetlands Stewardship Program is working to restore 66 acres of wetlands owned by the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority. These wetlands occupy habitat in two cities, Long Beach and Seal Beach, and two counties, Los Angeles and Orange. The program’s ongoing restorative activities have included removing non-native plants, collecting seeds from rare plants for later use, and collecting trash. Restoration will focus on non-native weed removal and rare native plant conservation. These events will be led by trained naturalists and local educators. Participants are eligible to win a free ticket to the Aquarium and other prizes.
Los Alamitos cooling center will open this weekend
As a result of the forecasted heat wave this holiday weekend, the City of Los Alamitos will be opening a cooling center. The Community Center, located at 10911 Oak St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720), will be open Saturday, September 3, 2022, through Monday,. September 5, 2022, operating between the hours...
City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend
As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
Orange County Historical Society to kick off season with The Origins of the Ortega Highway on Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Historian Steve Lech will tell the story of the Ortega Highway at the Orange County Historical Society’s season kick-off event, September 8th, at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona Del Mar. Social hour, light refreshments, and silent auction begin at 6 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m. The creation of...
CdM Chamber of Commerce Hosts Candidates Forum Sept. 8
This month, Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce’s “Good Morning Corona del Mar” presents a Newport Beach City Council Candidate Forum so the community can hear from candidates in advance of the election this November. The Forum will be held at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club on...
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases candidate statement
I am a Seal Beach resident, concerned about our community, standing up to help our fellow residents. I am running for Seal Beach City Council to make our small town, an even better place to live. I am here to listen to you – to be the voice of the people.
OCSC joins forces with MADD for Labor Day Weekend
Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) California to remind fans to be designated drivers during one of the most dangerous weekends of the year, Labor Day weekend. OCSC and MADD will host a soccer match against Memphis 901 on Sep. 3 at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, Ca. A portion of the funds raised go directly to MADD’s lifesaving mission in Southern California to provide necessary community services to those affected by drunk and drugged driving.
Long Beach Symphony announces “Kids Get in Free” RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022
Long Beach Symphony announced the return of its RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Entitled Symphony Under the Sea, families are encouraged to come dressed in costume to enjoy an afternoon filled with activities and a 45-minute musical performance conducted by Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu. This concert will feature familiar and sing-along tunes from Spongebob Squarepants, Little Mermaid, and Moana, along with classical hits by Tchaikovsky, Handel, and Rossini in a setting to be enjoyed by all. Interactive family activities will be held on the Terrace Theater Plaza starting at 1:00pm, before and after the 3:00pm concert. Activities will include an instrument petting zoo, musical games and performances, arts and crafts, hula dancing, kid-friendly food trucks, and creative play areas that invite families to experience and play music together. Plaza presenters include the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Long Beach Ballet, Jewel Box Children’s Theatre, The Growing Experience, Long Beach Public Libraries, and the Box of Boom.
Letter to the Editor: Candidate’s Lie Misrepresented
As my friends and neighbors know, I take the job of “citizen” very seriously. I do not merely complain about challenges facing my community and neighborhood; I actively seek solutions, and I am never hesitant to write letters, make calls, or circulate petitions. So I wrote a letter...
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Try prayer. It really helps!
Philippians 4:6-7 Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. I was talking to one of...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still Piling in for Offshore Trips
Rossmoor to hold a Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall event
Rossmoor’s Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall this year is on Thursday, September 29th in the Rush Park Auditorium. We plan to begin at 6:30 p.m. And prior to the Town Hall we will be posting the answers to the questions you share with us. Some will be submitted to the candidates as written questions and others will be used during the live Town Hall event.
Friends of OASIS Senior Center to Hold Boutique and Rummage Sale Oct. 7-8
The Friends of OASIS Senior Center will hold its 25th annual boutique and rummage sale October 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day to raise funds to help seniors. Popular items include jewelry, purses, housewares, small appliances, linens, antiques, office supplies, books, toys and holiday items.
Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11
The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
LOVE AMONG THE RUINS – LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to announce that JoBeth Williams (“Poltergeist,” “The Big Chill”) and Peter Strauss (“Rich Man, Poor Man,” “The Jericho Mile”) are set to star in the upcoming World Premiere production, based on the 1975 ABC Theatre Presentation that starred Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier, of the wonderfully romantic LOVE AMONG THE RUINS, written by James G. Hirsch and Robert A. Papazian, from a film script by James Costigan, produced in association with Papazian Hirsch Entertainment and directed by Michael Arabian.
