Governor's office in Texas, DPS knew radios in Uvalde were failing
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — Emails obtained by KABB show that leaders in three Texas counties, including Uvalde, asked for help from the governor's office and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw at least seven years prior to a mass shooting at an elementary school. The emails date...
New boosters sent out to Oregon to combat COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — Updated COVID-19 boosters can now be administered in the entire state of Oregon. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased to say the group met last night and reaffirmed the authorization of the new updated bivalent booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “With that agreement, we can begin to offer the booster. We expect a full statement from the workgroup in the coming days.”
Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in September
Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for September, Oregon will also be able to issue them in October. However, the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends. In September, approximately...
Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs to hold in-person meeting
GRAND RONDE, Ore. — For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, The advisory committee to the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs will hold an in-person meeting Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The meeting will be held at Spirit Mountain Casino, in the Kalapuya...
Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports in-custody death
UMATILLA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections says on August 31, adult in custody, Billy Bentley died. Bentley was 68 years old. Bentley was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, he initially entered DOC custody in August 2009, from Multnomah County, with an earliest release date of July 31, 2031.
AAA has tips for those travelling this Labor Day weekend
Many Oregonians are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, but the numbers will be down compared to other summer holidays. Either way AAA has some tips to keep in mind. Peak travel times today are now until 7 p.m. and if you're returning Monday between Noon and 6 p.m. you are likely to experience more traffic.
Coos Bay teen wins Miss Oregon High School America; prepares for national contest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay's pageant princess brings home her latest crown, and it's a state title. Karli Kennedy now prepares for a new level of competition. Karli Kennedy celebrated a milestone birthday turning 16 on August 11, and less than 2 weeks later, she was crowned Miss Oregon High School America.
Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — During a back-to-school rally on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted the public school district's transgender and gender expansive student policy called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their counselor, particularly...
California restricts EV charging a week after passing future ban on gas-powered vehicles
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — Just a week after California state regulators voted to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the state told residents not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours on Wednesday, and indicated the restrictions could continue through Labor Day weekend due to an intense heat wave sweeping the state.
4th graders get free access through Every Kid Outdoors program
EUGENE, Ore. — Heading back to school brings an exciting, new opportunity for some students to get outside. Starting Thursday (Sept. 1), the Every Kid Outdoors federal program is granting 4th graders up to a year of free access to national forests, parks, and other public lands in Oregon.
Rum Creek Fire grows to more than 15,600 acres, evacuations remain in place
GALICE, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon grew to more than 15,600 acres on Thursday, as firefighters prepare for high temperatures, low humidity and very dry fuels, in the afternoon hours, the. The blaze has burned about 24.5 square miles since it was sparked by...
ODE says changes are needed for Oregon's high school graduation requirements
Changes are needed to Oregon's high school graduation requirements. That's the message in a new report released by the Oregon Department of Education. The Oregon legislature ordered a review of the state's graduation requirements last year. While ODE says that Oregon 's requirements are as rigorous as any state, the...
Siuslaw Bridge will have hour-long traffic closure September 7
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Siuslaw Bridge will be closed to traffic for an hour overnight on Wednesday, September 7 as crews complete work began in August. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge beginning at 10:00 p.m. before all traffic is held between midnight and 1:00 a.m.
Archery season is now open for deer and elk hunting in western Oregon
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — According to the U.S. Forest Service archery season has opened for deer and elk hunting in western Oregon. They U.S. Forest Service advise hunters using the Willamette National Forest to familiarize themselves with the many fire closures in place and to use extreme caution and follow all fire restrictions while in the field.
Recreational Trails Program accepting grants for improving public trails
SALEM, Ore. — The Recreational Trails Program is accepting grant applications through November 15th. The grants would construct, expand or improve public trails in Oregon State Parks for motorized and non-motorized use. According to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, The grant program is open to local governments, park...
