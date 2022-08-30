Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
The Westminster Police arrested a burglary suspect armed with a rifle-like BB gun
The other night at around 11:30PM, Westminster Police Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the 14100 block of Willow Lane. When the police officers arrived, a vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated. The driver pulled over in the area of Hoover St. and Cobblestone Ave. and thought it would be a good idea to run away. That turned out not to be a good idea at all.
localocnews.com
The Anaheim Police arrested a domestic violence suspect who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend
On Friday, 9/2/22, at about 12:19 a.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to an Anaheim area hospital to investigate a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived at the hospital where they contacted a 30-year-old female victim suffering from various physical injuries. The victim identified her boyfriend, 35-year-old Gonzalo Dominguez,...
localocnews.com
Non-Fatal/Non-Hit Officer Involved Shooting
ANAHEIM, Calif. (September 2, 2022) – Felony domestic violence suspect uninjured after officer-involved shooting with Anaheim PD officer. On Friday, 2/2/22, at about 12:19 a.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to an Anaheim area hospital to investigate a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived at the hospital where they contacted a 30-year-old female victim suffering from various physical injuries. The victim identified her boyfriend, 35-year-old Gonzalo Dominguez, as the suspect in her assault. The female reported that the assault took place in Dominguez’s home located in the 2700 block of W. Parkside Lane. The victim also told officers that Dominguez possessed multiple guns.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police conducting murder investigation in 6700 block of Harbor Avenue
On Aug.21, 2022, at approximately 11:44 p.m., officers responded to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue after at least one report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, and a person down in the street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male...
localocnews.com
A Theo Lacy Facility inmate died at a hospital on Thursday
ORANGE, Ca. (September 2, 2022) – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, an inmate housed at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died at the hospital. The 57-year-old inmate was booked into jail on August 27, 2022, by the Anaheim Police Department for a probation violation. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
localocnews.com
Orange County Historical Society to kick off season with The Origins of the Ortega Highway on Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Historian Steve Lech will tell the story of the Ortega Highway at the Orange County Historical Society’s season kick-off event, September 8th, at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona Del Mar. Social hour, light refreshments, and silent auction begin at 6 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m. The creation of...
localocnews.com
Lakewood cooling centers offer heat relief
A heat wave of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s and above is expected August 31 through next Wednesday, particularly impacting older residents who can feel more distress and often have fewer options for beating the heat. Cooling centers (open to residents of all ages) are available at:. Bloomfield...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 2, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 2, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
localocnews.com
City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend
As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
localocnews.com
Newport Family Garners Accolades for Pasolivo Olive Oil
Paso Robles has become renowned as a grape-growing, winemaking region famous for Zinfandel and myriad other varieties. The area has grown from a handful of wineries two decades ago to now boasting more than 200 wineries and tasting rooms. Having made regular visits to Paso Robles several times a year...
localocnews.com
High temperatures in Orange County bring risk of heat-related illneses
Temperatures in most of Orange County are expected to reach the low to mid 90s beginning Wednesday 8/31 and reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees through Monday 9/5. High temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke for those who are more sensitive to heat.
localocnews.com
OCSC joins forces with MADD for Labor Day Weekend
Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) California to remind fans to be designated drivers during one of the most dangerous weekends of the year, Labor Day weekend. OCSC and MADD will host a soccer match against Memphis 901 on Sep. 3 at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, Ca. A portion of the funds raised go directly to MADD’s lifesaving mission in Southern California to provide necessary community services to those affected by drunk and drugged driving.
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos cooling center will open this weekend
As a result of the forecasted heat wave this holiday weekend, the City of Los Alamitos will be opening a cooling center. The Community Center, located at 10911 Oak St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720), will be open Saturday, September 3, 2022, through Monday,. September 5, 2022, operating between the hours...
localocnews.com
Featured Business: Crown Ace Hardware
Crown Ace started as a mom and pop shop in Corona del Mar in 1948. Today it’s a thriving chain, managing 21 stores and employing more than 500 people across three states. And it all began at Crown Hardware in Corona del Mar – one of the most recognizable and longest running businesses in the area. The store was owned by the Lionbarger family but sold to Newport Beach resident, Jeff Schulein, in 1974 as a real estate investment.
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 2
It’s another big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and we invite you to visit us often for scores of the games. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone and then come back for updates and coverage after the games at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free website for Orange County.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Segerstrom coach impressed with how Jaguars battled in road loss
Segerstrom’s Artwill Baas is pursued by Adam Saavedra of California. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Despite seeing his team lose to California of Whittier 21-0 Friday night, Segerstrom Coach Joseph Tagaloa said was pleased how his team, 1-2 after three weeks, battled on the road. “I...
localocnews.com
Street sweeping postponed for Labor Day weekend
Due to the observation of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, there will be no residential street sweeping Sept. 5 – Sept. 9 2022. This coincides with the Costa Mesa Sanitary District, which also observes this holiday by pushing trash collection back one day. This results in residential gutter...
localocnews.com
Aquarium of the Pacific September and October 2022 highlighted events
The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts a habitat restoration event at the Los Cerritos Wetlands on the first Saturday of every month. This provides an opportunity to visit and learn about local wetlands while joining the Aquarium in helping to restore this important habitat. The Los Cerritos Wetlands Stewardship Program is working to restore 66 acres of wetlands owned by the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority. These wetlands occupy habitat in two cities, Long Beach and Seal Beach, and two counties, Los Angeles and Orange. The program’s ongoing restorative activities have included removing non-native plants, collecting seeds from rare plants for later use, and collecting trash. Restoration will focus on non-native weed removal and rare native plant conservation. These events will be led by trained naturalists and local educators. Participants are eligible to win a free ticket to the Aquarium and other prizes.
localocnews.com
Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California
Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
localocnews.com
QUICK-OUT: Canyon quarterback Christian Lundsberg throws seven TDs in win
Canyon’s Christian Lundsberg (No. 12) threw seven touchdown passes, throwing them to Kayvon Monfared (No. 2) and Colin Chu (No. 6). (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon High School quarterback Christian Lunsberg threw seven touchdown passes Friday night to lead the Comanches to a 49-14 non-league...
