wshu.org

Contract signed to sell Deer Lake to conservationists

Deer Lake in Killingworth, a 300-acre forest that was under threat from being sold and developed, is off the shopping block. Pathfinders, a local nonprofit organization, have signed a contract with the owners, the Connecticut Yankee Council, part of Boy Scouts of America, for $4.75 million. Pathfinders intends to maintain...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
wshu.org

A viral moment leads to investigation

An investigation has been launched into an undercover video showing an assistant principal at a Greenwich school allegedly saying he would not hire conservatives and Catholics. Suffolk’s redistricting commission is still struggling to redraw local voting districts, a report finds four Connecticut state police officers wrote hundreds of phony traffic tickets, and New York’s new concealed carry laws go into effect today.
GREENWICH, CT
wshu.org

Southold refuses to release report that fired police chief

The town of Southold on Long Island is refusing to turn over records related to an investigation by the town board into a police retirement party. At the height of the pandemic lockdown, Southold police held a party for a retiring sergeant. According to the Suffolk Times, there were 150 people in attendance while the county banned more than 10 from gathering.
SOUTHOLD, NY
wshu.org

FBI probe into possible election illegalities in Stamford

The FBI investigation into possible election illegalities is connected to the ongoing trial of former Stamford Democratic City Committee Chair John Mallozzi. He is charged with 14 counts of filing false statements as part of an identity-theft scheme involving absentee ballots in the city’s 2015 elections. During witness testimony...
STAMFORD, CT

