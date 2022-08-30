ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan closer to signing LOI for Caldwell development

The Newnan City Council is closer to signing a letter of intent with multiple firms intending to redevelop the former Caldwell Tank site on East Broad Street in downtown Newnan. During the council’s special called meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that two firms which had competed for the bid...
NEWNAN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 3 – Friday September 9 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, September 3 to Friday, September 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Mayor lobbies for LOST agreement

Mayor Keith Brady urged White Oak Golden Kiwanis club members to call their county commissioners to push for an agreement for local option sales tax distribution, preferably the same one that has been used for the last 30 years. “Call your county commissioner and have an adult conversation with them,”...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

476-unit apartment complex going up on Memorial Drive

Miami-based apartment developer Resia, formerly AHS Residential, is well underway on a new 476-unit multifamily community east of Decatur. The development, located at 4151 Memorial Drive near the intersection with Covington Highway, will comprise five seven-story buildings, and 20% of the units will be income restricted. Work began in the first quarter and is expected to wrap up in the third quarter of next year.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Ribbon cutting for Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum. Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum is located at 306 Bradley Street Suite C in Carrollton. For more information, please call (770) 301-2187. For more information on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, please visit...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
buckhead.com

3340 Stillhouse Road SE

Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
VININGS, GA
CBS 46

Debate continues over Cobb County trash service proposal

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents are pushing back on proposed changes to Cobb County trash services. On Wednesday, county commissioners said they’re listening to residents’ concerns. After hearing from residents, business owners, and other members of the community, the county made clear during Wednesday’s work session that nothing...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Greenhouse Mercantile Announces Second Location

Newnan’s Greenhouse Mercantile announced today that a new second location will be added in Senoia, GA, here is the full announcement from an email received by the owner:. “This post has taken a year to write. And honestly, I am still riding high from our six year shop anniversary celebration. When I tell you this is truly a full circle moment for me…
SENOIA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Carroll County Schools Named Among Metro Atlanta’s Best Places to Work

For the third year in a row, Carroll County Schools has been recognized among the top 10 extra large employers in metro Atlanta. The Atlanta Business Chronicle partners with research firm Quantum Workplace to conduct anonymous, randomized surveys at participating organizations. The surveys provide insight into which companies have the happiest, most engaged employees. Those organizations are named to the Chronicle’s annual “Best Places to Work” list.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta employees celebrated for years of service

Coweta County recently celebrated a number of employees for their years of service. Employees were celebrated for five years, 10 years, 15 years, 25 years, 30 years and 40 years of service at a luncheon held this week. Celebrating five years of service were Christi Mege, Shaquita Gates, Kimberly Putman,...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village

Atlanta Housing broke ground on a new project that will create 108 affordable units in the Adamsville neighborhood. “All 108 of these units are affordable. And we’re proud to be able to collaborate with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in creating these vitally needed senior units,” said […] The post Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta gives Lovin from the Ovens to First Responders

Continuing a long tradition of celebrating the first responders in Coweta County, groups of people will deliver cookies to law enforcement officers and firefighters on Sept. 11. Beverly Ramirez of the Facebook group “Coweta Lovin From Our Ovens” said a group of individuals have joined together to fix cookies and...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex, GA 30273. #Claytonconnected.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Ronald Hugh Pinson

It has been said that a person's most useful assets are not just a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen and a hand willing to help others. It can be said with assurance that Ronald Hugh Pinson possessed all these attributes in abundance and would model his life's journey consistent with these beliefs.
NEWNAN, GA

