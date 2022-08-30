Read full article on original website
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan closer to signing LOI for Caldwell development
The Newnan City Council is closer to signing a letter of intent with multiple firms intending to redevelop the former Caldwell Tank site on East Broad Street in downtown Newnan. During the council’s special called meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that two firms which had competed for the bid...
Tax relief to offset inflation in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — If you live in Fulton County, the tax rate on your house is going down. The county commission voted to lower the county’s millage rate this past week. On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Sophia Choi spoke with experts and looked into how the change could mean cuts for needed programs.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 3 – Friday September 9 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, September 3 to Friday, September 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
Newnan Times-Herald
Mayor lobbies for LOST agreement
Mayor Keith Brady urged White Oak Golden Kiwanis club members to call their county commissioners to push for an agreement for local option sales tax distribution, preferably the same one that has been used for the last 30 years. “Call your county commissioner and have an adult conversation with them,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atlantaagentmagazine.com
476-unit apartment complex going up on Memorial Drive
Miami-based apartment developer Resia, formerly AHS Residential, is well underway on a new 476-unit multifamily community east of Decatur. The development, located at 4151 Memorial Drive near the intersection with Covington Highway, will comprise five seven-story buildings, and 20% of the units will be income restricted. Work began in the first quarter and is expected to wrap up in the third quarter of next year.
thecitymenus.com
Ribbon cutting for Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum. Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum is located at 306 Bradley Street Suite C in Carrollton. For more information, please call (770) 301-2187. For more information on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, please visit...
buckhead.com
3340 Stillhouse Road SE
Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
CBS 46
Debate continues over Cobb County trash service proposal
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents are pushing back on proposed changes to Cobb County trash services. On Wednesday, county commissioners said they’re listening to residents’ concerns. After hearing from residents, business owners, and other members of the community, the county made clear during Wednesday’s work session that nothing...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecitymenus.com
Greenhouse Mercantile Announces Second Location
Newnan’s Greenhouse Mercantile announced today that a new second location will be added in Senoia, GA, here is the full announcement from an email received by the owner:. “This post has taken a year to write. And honestly, I am still riding high from our six year shop anniversary celebration. When I tell you this is truly a full circle moment for me…
thecitymenus.com
Carroll County Schools Named Among Metro Atlanta’s Best Places to Work
For the third year in a row, Carroll County Schools has been recognized among the top 10 extra large employers in metro Atlanta. The Atlanta Business Chronicle partners with research firm Quantum Workplace to conduct anonymous, randomized surveys at participating organizations. The surveys provide insight into which companies have the happiest, most engaged employees. Those organizations are named to the Chronicle’s annual “Best Places to Work” list.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta employees celebrated for years of service
Coweta County recently celebrated a number of employees for their years of service. Employees were celebrated for five years, 10 years, 15 years, 25 years, 30 years and 40 years of service at a luncheon held this week. Celebrating five years of service were Christi Mege, Shaquita Gates, Kimberly Putman,...
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village
Atlanta Housing broke ground on a new project that will create 108 affordable units in the Adamsville neighborhood. “All 108 of these units are affordable. And we’re proud to be able to collaborate with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in creating these vitally needed senior units,” said […] The post Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta gives Lovin from the Ovens to First Responders
Continuing a long tradition of celebrating the first responders in Coweta County, groups of people will deliver cookies to law enforcement officers and firefighters on Sept. 11. Beverly Ramirez of the Facebook group “Coweta Lovin From Our Ovens” said a group of individuals have joined together to fix cookies and...
claytoncountyga.gov
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex, GA 30273. #Claytonconnected.
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
fox5atlanta.com
Landlord frustrated with court backlogs, missing thousands in rent payments
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Oritha Scoggins says it’s been nearly a year since his tenant has paid rent at his Clayton County property. But whenever Scoggins calls the court to evict the tenant, he says he’s told they are backed up from COVID. "Just fix the system. Get...
GA city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
Newnan Times-Herald
Ronald Hugh Pinson
It has been said that a person's most useful assets are not just a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen and a hand willing to help others. It can be said with assurance that Ronald Hugh Pinson possessed all these attributes in abundance and would model his life's journey consistent with these beliefs.
Comments / 1