Crean Lutheran captures third in a row with big home victory over Rancho Christian
Crean Lutheran Coach Rick Curtis has the Saints off to a 3-0 start. (File photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team is off to a 3-0 start under Coach Rick Curtis. The Saints defeated Rancho Christian 26-14 Friday night at Orange Coast College...
Capistrano Valley Christian Football Uses Early Quick-Strike Scores to Dominate Godinez
PHOTOS: Strong running game and defense in second half lifts Troy past Irvine 29-14
Troy quarterback Ryan Maturo hands off to Kiernan Klingsberg for a big gain Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Troy High School’s football team used a strong ground game and its defense shut out Irvine in the second half as the Warriors defeated the Vaqueros 29-14 in a non-league game Friday night at Irvine Stadium.
PHOTOS: Segerstrom coach impressed with how Jaguars battled in road loss
Segerstrom’s Artwill Baas is pursued by Adam Saavedra of California. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Despite seeing his team lose to California of Whittier 21-0 Friday night, Segerstrom Coach Joseph Tagaloa said was pleased how his team, 1-2 after three weeks, battled on the road. “I...
QUICK-OUT: Canyon quarterback Christian Lundsberg throws seven TDs in win
Canyon’s Christian Lundsberg (No. 12) threw seven touchdown passes, throwing them to Kayvon Monfared (No. 2) and Colin Chu (No. 6). (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon High School quarterback Christian Lunsberg threw seven touchdown passes Friday night to lead the Comanches to a 49-14 non-league...
Saddleback makes big defensive stop in final minute and holds on for win over La Quinta
Joey Wilson was one of the offensive stars for Saddleback Friday night. (Photos OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) It definitely wasn’t easy, but Saddleback High School’s football team took another step forward Friday night defeating La Quinta 42-35 in a non-league game at Segerstrom. Saddleback (2-0) showed lots...
PHOTOS: Strong running game powers Yorba Linda to 36-7 victory over Orange
Yorba Linda running back William Saucedo breaks away from the Orange defense for a long gain in the first quarter of the game. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). William Saucedo rushed for 155 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Yorba Linda to a 36-7 victory over Orange in a non-league game Thursday night at El Modena High.
PHOTOS: Canyon’s high-flying offense keeps rolling in win over Fullerton
Canyon’s Kayvon Manfared wins the end zone battle with a Fullerton defender. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton High School’s football team found itself in one of those pick your poison situations Friday night when it hosted Canyon High School, and, as the final score would indicate, there were no good options.
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 2
It’s another big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and we invite you to visit us often for scores of the games. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone and then come back for updates and coverage after the games at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free website for Orange County.
Cypress High School’s Rick Feldman named LA Chargers OC coach of the week
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players after a summer competition at Corona del Mar. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Cypress High School football coach Rick Feldman has been selected the Los Angeles Chargers Orange County Coach of the Week. The program receives $1,000 from the Los Angeles...
The Orange International Street Fair returns tonight on their 50th Anniversary
The popular Orange International Street Fair is back and celebrating their 50th Anniversary, starting tonight, Sep. 2, 2022, at 5 pm. The event will run through Sunday, Sep. 4, when it will finally close down at 10 p.m. The Orange Street Fair features food booths broken down into 16 ethnicities...
Featured Business: Crown Ace Hardware
Crown Ace started as a mom and pop shop in Corona del Mar in 1948. Today it’s a thriving chain, managing 21 stores and employing more than 500 people across three states. And it all began at Crown Hardware in Corona del Mar – one of the most recognizable and longest running businesses in the area. The store was owned by the Lionbarger family but sold to Newport Beach resident, Jeff Schulein, in 1974 as a real estate investment.
Los Alamitos cooling center will open this weekend
As a result of the forecasted heat wave this holiday weekend, the City of Los Alamitos will be opening a cooling center. The Community Center, located at 10911 Oak St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720), will be open Saturday, September 3, 2022, through Monday,. September 5, 2022, operating between the hours...
Lakewood cooling centers offer heat relief
A heat wave of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s and above is expected August 31 through next Wednesday, particularly impacting older residents who can feel more distress and often have fewer options for beating the heat. Cooling centers (open to residents of all ages) are available at:. Bloomfield...
OCSC joins forces with MADD for Labor Day Weekend
Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) California to remind fans to be designated drivers during one of the most dangerous weekends of the year, Labor Day weekend. OCSC and MADD will host a soccer match against Memphis 901 on Sep. 3 at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, Ca. A portion of the funds raised go directly to MADD’s lifesaving mission in Southern California to provide necessary community services to those affected by drunk and drugged driving.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 3, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 3, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 101. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 77. West wind 5 to 10...
Orange County Historical Society to kick off season with The Origins of the Ortega Highway on Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Historian Steve Lech will tell the story of the Ortega Highway at the Orange County Historical Society’s season kick-off event, September 8th, at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona Del Mar. Social hour, light refreshments, and silent auction begin at 6 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m. The creation of...
Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022
Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend
As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Try prayer. It really helps!
Philippians 4:6-7 Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. I was talking to one of...
