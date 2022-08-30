Read full article on original website
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta employees celebrated for years of service
Coweta County recently celebrated a number of employees for their years of service. Employees were celebrated for five years, 10 years, 15 years, 25 years, 30 years and 40 years of service at a luncheon held this week. Celebrating five years of service were Christi Mege, Shaquita Gates, Kimberly Putman,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta gives Lovin from the Ovens to First Responders
Continuing a long tradition of celebrating the first responders in Coweta County, groups of people will deliver cookies to law enforcement officers and firefighters on Sept. 11. Beverly Ramirez of the Facebook group “Coweta Lovin From Our Ovens” said a group of individuals have joined together to fix cookies and...
Newnan Times-Herald
Solace in Sacred Spaces
Beware the vagaries of life. It’s not exactly fear experienced gardeners feel about nature’s menaces. It’s more a heightened respect for and awareness of what’s out there, faith they can manage it, and figuring out how. Poison ivy. Noxious weeds. Snakes. Devil thorns of Elaeagnus plants and greenbrier vines.
Newnan Times-Herald
Edward King
Edward “Eddie” King of Coweta passed away on August 29th, 2022. Eddie was a beloved son and friend to many. Eddie touched many lives in a positive way, with his quick wit, disarming smile, and golden heart. A true free spirit, he never shied away from putting himself out there and making memories. Many know Eddie as the King of Memes, a title that will persist into his adventure on the next plane of existence. His flair for finding just the right note to make you laugh will always be cherished and remembered.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan Times-Herald
Gretchen Caroline Fahl Alexander
Gretchen Caroline Fahl Alexander, 67, wife of Steve Alexander, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Gretchen was an accomplished seamstress and delighted in making a variety of items for family and friends; however, nothing could outmatch the love she had for her family. She will be deeply missed.
Newnan Times-Herald
Mayor lobbies for LOST agreement
Mayor Keith Brady urged White Oak Golden Kiwanis club members to call their county commissioners to push for an agreement for local option sales tax distribution, preferably the same one that has been used for the last 30 years. “Call your county commissioner and have an adult conversation with them,”...
Newnan Times-Herald
More trees, if you please
Earlier this year, our family moved to a new house. And while that process could be a column unto itself, it was relatively painless. When we found a slightly larger home just a few hundred yards from our old home, we jumped at the chance to grab it. Like our...
Newnan Times-Herald
Mary Alice Hudson Boyd
Mary Alice Hudson Boyd, of Haralson, GA passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Mary Alice went to meet the Lord after 93 purpose-, faith-, and love-filled years. She was surrounded by her family who lifted her spirit with her favorite hymns as she was reunited with her George. Born...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan closer to signing LOI for Caldwell development
The Newnan City Council is closer to signing a letter of intent with multiple firms intending to redevelop the former Caldwell Tank site on East Broad Street in downtown Newnan. During the council’s special called meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that two firms which had competed for the bid...
Newnan Times-Herald
Keep Newnan Beautiful hosts stream cleanup at CJ Smith Park
Keep Newnan Beautiful volunteers recently spent Saturday morning cleaning up litter in the creek areas around CJ Smith Park. Keep Newnan Beautiful Director Page Beckwith said the location was chosen for its easy access to the creek bed, which featured a good amount of visible litter that had the potential to wash downstream.
Newnan Times-Herald
Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking missing Coweta woman
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a woman who went missing Thursday. Megan Ivey, 36, was last seen leaving her residence in the Corinth Road area on Thursday and was believed to be heading to James Floyd State Park in Floyd County.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cross-country back at Bob Blastow
Cross-country runners gathered last weekend in Whitesburg, Georgia, to compete in the Bob Blastow Invitational. Newnan, East Coweta, Northgate and Trinity Christian competed at the McIntosh Nature Preserve. In the girls competition, East Coweta had four runners participate; freshman Emily Thrailkill was their top finisher at 20:30. Their other finishers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newnan Times-Herald
Two arrested on kidnapping, forgery, false imprisonment charges
A man is safe after being reportedly kidnapped by two men and ordered to cash a check at a local bank, authorities said. The incident occurred Wednesday at the Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard when a man walked into the bank and presented a note to the teller which said “keep me safe.”
Newnan Times-Herald
Man struck by SUV on Court Square
A Griffin man was injured Thursday morning when he was hit by a Ford Escape on the corner of North Court Square and Jackson Street. According to reports from the Newnan Police Department, the driver of the Ford Escape turned onto Jackson Street and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was...
Newnan Times-Herald
Jail detention officer saves suspected drug overdose victim
Coweta County law enforcement is investigating a suspected drug overdose at the Coweta County Jail. According to a written statement released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday some inmates on Pod B-4 of the jail alerted Detention Officer John McBrier that another inmate was seizing. McBrier found...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sharpsburg man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Statesboro shooting death
A Sharpsburg man accused of murder in Statesboro was found guilty on lesser charges. William Marcus “Marc” Wilson, 23, the son of former Coweta County Fire Chief Pat Wilson, faced charges of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Newnan Times-Herald
Heritage opens region schedule with a win
On Tuesday night, the Heritage Lady Hawks varsity volleyball team defeated Strong Rock Christian in a quick three-match set (25-16, 25-16, 25-12). It was their first region win of the season. The Lady Hawks are cohesively talented. Junior middle Celene McClean and senior middle hitter Nia Jackson made multiple blocks.
Newnan Times-Herald
Veal and Ivey lead Lady Cougars
The Newnan Lady Cougars completed a busy week with a 15-0 region win over Langston Hughes on Thursday night. They played four games in a row this week, dominated each and improved their season record to 8-2-1. In Region 5-6A, they are currently in second place at 5-1. Their only region defeat to date was against region leader South Paulding when they lost 7-6 in extra innings.
Newnan Times-Herald
DeLoach putting the pieces together for a run
East Coweta Head Coach Franklin DeLoach knew this would be a process from the start. The Lady Indians have played for four state championships in the past five years and won three. But a lot of talent has walked across the graduation stage at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium, and the...
Newnan Times-Herald
State football: who to watch in game one
In game one, the Bears pretty much walloped Moorhead State 63-13. On offense, Fred Payton, the quarterback, had quite the day throwing for four touchdowns. Austin Douglas ran the ball five times and racked up 140 yards, averaging 28 yards a carry. When you score 63 points, that means you...
Comments / 0