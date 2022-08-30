ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Sweep into Action at GreenUp: Fall Sweep

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Join The Woodlands Township on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for our annual community-wide event to target litter along the pathways, waterways, and natural areas of The Woodlands. Greenup: Fall Sweep is a great event for individuals and families looking to give back to the community...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Holly Hill Trails Park Officially Opens

SHENANDOAH, TX – It seemed to be a long time coming, but it is already becoming an active place. Holly Hills Trails Park officially opened September 1 with a ribbon-cutting. Attending were members of the construction teams, Landology and Solid Bridge, and Council and staff members. Located at the...
SHENANDOAH, TX
Labor Day Weekend: Increased No Refusal Operations, DWI and BWI Enforcement

Starting Friday, September 2, 2022, and continuing through Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, in conjunction with both state and local law enforcement agencies, will increase No Refusal Operations and Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) Enforcement on the roadways of Montgomery County and on Lake Conroe. The goal of this initiative is to prevent boating and traffic-related crashes and deaths caused by impaired drivers during this holiday weekend.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Shooting in Imperial Oaks

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at around 11:15 p.m. law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

