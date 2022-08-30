Miami-based apartment developer Resia, formerly AHS Residential, is well underway on a new 476-unit multifamily community east of Decatur. The development, located at 4151 Memorial Drive near the intersection with Covington Highway, will comprise five seven-story buildings, and 20% of the units will be income restricted. Work began in the first quarter and is expected to wrap up in the third quarter of next year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO