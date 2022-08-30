ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Keep Newnan Beautiful hosts stream cleanup at CJ Smith Park

Keep Newnan Beautiful volunteers recently spent Saturday morning cleaning up litter in the creek areas around CJ Smith Park. Keep Newnan Beautiful Director Page Beckwith said the location was chosen for its easy access to the creek bed, which featured a good amount of visible litter that had the potential to wash downstream.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan, GA
Newnan, GA
The Citizen Online

2 Home Depot workers charged with ripping off their employer

Two employees of the Home Depot store in Peachtree City were recently arrested on felony theft charges. One of the men made fraudulent refund returns totaling more than $500. The other employee stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, removing items from the store and pretending that the merchandise had been purchased by customers.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta gives Lovin from the Ovens to First Responders

Continuing a long tradition of celebrating the first responders in Coweta County, groups of people will deliver cookies to law enforcement officers and firefighters on Sept. 11. Beverly Ramirez of the Facebook group “Coweta Lovin From Our Ovens” said a group of individuals have joined together to fix cookies and...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Greenhouse Mercantile Announces Second Location

Newnan’s Greenhouse Mercantile announced today that a new second location will be added in Senoia, GA, here is the full announcement from an email received by the owner:. “This post has taken a year to write. And honestly, I am still riding high from our six year shop anniversary celebration. When I tell you this is truly a full circle moment for me…
SENOIA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

More trees, if you please

Earlier this year, our family moved to a new house. And while that process could be a column unto itself, it was relatively painless. When we found a slightly larger home just a few hundred yards from our old home, we jumped at the chance to grab it. Like our...
NEWNAN, GA
850wftl.com

14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart

PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

476-unit apartment complex going up on Memorial Drive

Miami-based apartment developer Resia, formerly AHS Residential, is well underway on a new 476-unit multifamily community east of Decatur. The development, located at 4151 Memorial Drive near the intersection with Covington Highway, will comprise five seven-story buildings, and 20% of the units will be income restricted. Work began in the first quarter and is expected to wrap up in the third quarter of next year.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Small Child Dies in Accident Involving Tractor in Rockmart

An eleven month old was killed in an accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart earlier this week; according to the Rome-News Tribune first responders were called to the scene shortly after 6:00pm Tuesday (August 30th). It remains unclear just what led to the child receiving fatal injuries...
ROCKMART, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Man struck by SUV on Court Square

A Griffin man was injured Thursday morning when he was hit by a Ford Escape on the corner of North Court Square and Jackson Street. According to reports from the Newnan Police Department, the driver of the Ford Escape turned onto Jackson Street and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was...
NEWNAN, GA

