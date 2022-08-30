Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Keep Newnan Beautiful hosts stream cleanup at CJ Smith Park
Keep Newnan Beautiful volunteers recently spent Saturday morning cleaning up litter in the creek areas around CJ Smith Park. Keep Newnan Beautiful Director Page Beckwith said the location was chosen for its easy access to the creek bed, which featured a good amount of visible litter that had the potential to wash downstream.
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
Car goes up in flames while parked at Alpharetta apartment complex
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — No one was injured when a car went up in flames in the parking lot of an Alpharetta apartment complex. Alpharetta firefighters were called to car fire at the Manchester at Mansell Apartments on Huntington Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
The Citizen Online
2 Home Depot workers charged with ripping off their employer
Two employees of the Home Depot store in Peachtree City were recently arrested on felony theft charges. One of the men made fraudulent refund returns totaling more than $500. The other employee stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, removing items from the store and pretending that the merchandise had been purchased by customers.
Investigation underway after tractor-trailer tires tear through Georgia woman’s home
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 91-year-old woman in LaGrange tells WRBL she’s lucky to be alive after tires broke loose from a tractor-trailer and plowed straight through her home while she was a sleep. The incident, which happened Tuesday, is being investigated by the LaGrange Police Department. According to Della Ogletree, the tires went through […]
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta gives Lovin from the Ovens to First Responders
Continuing a long tradition of celebrating the first responders in Coweta County, groups of people will deliver cookies to law enforcement officers and firefighters on Sept. 11. Beverly Ramirez of the Facebook group “Coweta Lovin From Our Ovens” said a group of individuals have joined together to fix cookies and...
Driver charged in fiery crash that caused I-285 to shut down for over 14 hours
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department has charged the driver accused of causing a traffic nightmare Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the crash on Interstate 285 WB near Ashford Dunwoody Road around 3 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they arrived,...
thecitymenus.com
Greenhouse Mercantile Announces Second Location
Newnan’s Greenhouse Mercantile announced today that a new second location will be added in Senoia, GA, here is the full announcement from an email received by the owner:. “This post has taken a year to write. And honestly, I am still riding high from our six year shop anniversary celebration. When I tell you this is truly a full circle moment for me…
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
Newnan Times-Herald
More trees, if you please
Earlier this year, our family moved to a new house. And while that process could be a column unto itself, it was relatively painless. When we found a slightly larger home just a few hundred yards from our old home, we jumped at the chance to grab it. Like our...
850wftl.com
14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
476-unit apartment complex going up on Memorial Drive
Miami-based apartment developer Resia, formerly AHS Residential, is well underway on a new 476-unit multifamily community east of Decatur. The development, located at 4151 Memorial Drive near the intersection with Covington Highway, will comprise five seven-story buildings, and 20% of the units will be income restricted. Work began in the first quarter and is expected to wrap up in the third quarter of next year.
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
weisradio.com
Small Child Dies in Accident Involving Tractor in Rockmart
An eleven month old was killed in an accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart earlier this week; according to the Rome-News Tribune first responders were called to the scene shortly after 6:00pm Tuesday (August 30th). It remains unclear just what led to the child receiving fatal injuries...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
Newnan Times-Herald
Man struck by SUV on Court Square
A Griffin man was injured Thursday morning when he was hit by a Ford Escape on the corner of North Court Square and Jackson Street. According to reports from the Newnan Police Department, the driver of the Ford Escape turned onto Jackson Street and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was...
Tax relief to offset inflation in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — If you live in Fulton County, the tax rate on your house is going down. The county commission voted to lower the county’s millage rate this past week. On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Sophia Choi spoke with experts and looked into how the change could mean cuts for needed programs.
Driver leads troopers on chase that leaves one dead in two-vehicle crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a driver dead early Friday morning. Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County. According to authorities, Cobb County police were performing a stop on a vehicle...
SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
