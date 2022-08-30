ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County

LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open

◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Yes, Snipe Hunting Is A Real Thing; Wyoming Season Opens Thursday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Many outdoors enthusiasts have at one time or another been on the receiving end, the giving end – or both ends – of the “snipe hunt” practical joke. However, snipe are an actual wetland bird species that...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 1

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 1 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Kelly Walsh) at Cheyenne (Central), 6 p.m. Friday. Sheridan at Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Friends Mourn Passing of Cody Musician Luke Bell

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The nation is mourning the loss of Luke Bell, a country singer-songwriter whose star was on the rise. But in Wyoming, where his roots lie, Luke Bell is remembered as a charismatic young man who “lit up a room” whenever he entered.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fans of Craig Johnson’s popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in “Another Man’s Moccasins”) to Mexico (in “Depth of Winter”), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in “Durant.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Record-Breaking Gun, Ammo Sales Windfall Helps Wyoming Conservation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming should get its share of a $300 million-plus in excise tax funds posted by the gun and ammunition industry in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Treasury Department report. Firearms and ammunition manufacturers paid $300,498,588.23 in excise taxes...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video

Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
WYOMING STATE
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO

