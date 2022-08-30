Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County
LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
svinews.com
The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open
◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Snipe Hunting Is A Real Thing; Wyoming Season Opens Thursday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Many outdoors enthusiasts have at one time or another been on the receiving end, the giving end – or both ends – of the “snipe hunt” practical joke. However, snipe are an actual wetland bird species that...
Wyoming Called “RUDE” By People Who Have Never Been Here
According to the website, Zippia, Wyoming comes in as the 13th most rude state in the US. But hold on, the people who did this study have never been to Wyoming, so how the hell do they know? That's typical of these studies. To determine which states are the rudest,...
10 Wonders of Eastern Wyoming That Prove We’re More Than Yellowstone
A lot of attention is paid to Wyoming's west side, with the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone calling folks from all over the world. But the east side of Wyoming has an area just as large that will take you just as long to explore. Let's have a look at Wyoming...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 1
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 1 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Kelly Walsh) at Cheyenne (Central), 6 p.m. Friday. Sheridan at Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Friends Mourn Passing of Cody Musician Luke Bell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The nation is mourning the loss of Luke Bell, a country singer-songwriter whose star was on the rise. But in Wyoming, where his roots lie, Luke Bell is remembered as a charismatic young man who “lit up a room” whenever he entered.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Treasurer Pours $25K Into Others’ Campaigns And Causes; Most Fare Poorly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s state treasurer gave more than $25,000 of his own money in donations to candidates and causes besides his own campaign during this year’s primary election. While state Treasurer Curt Meier donated $5,566 to his own primary-election campaign, he...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
SUV careens 500 feet down steep slope along Colorado mountain road
According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a vehicle carrying one occupant went off of Trail Ridge Road east of the Gore Range Overlook last night, traveling 500 feet down a steep slope before coming to a stop. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was ultimately rescued and able...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fans of Craig Johnson’s popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in “Another Man’s Moccasins”) to Mexico (in “Depth of Winter”), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in “Durant.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Record-Breaking Gun, Ammo Sales Windfall Helps Wyoming Conservation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming should get its share of a $300 million-plus in excise tax funds posted by the gun and ammunition industry in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Treasury Department report. Firearms and ammunition manufacturers paid $300,498,588.23 in excise taxes...
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video
Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
county17.com
Stray storms possible over NE Wyoming as cool front arrives later today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sunny skies should prevail for much of the day today although a stray or isolated thunderstorm may be possible this evening thanks to a passing low and cool front. Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week with a high near 94 degrees,...
