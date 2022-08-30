ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Scott Van Slyke Disputes Josh Reddick’s Dodgers Cheating Allegations

The Los Angeles Dodgers filled multiple needs at the non-waiver trade deadline in 2016 when they acquired Rich Hill and Josh Reddick from the Oakland Athletics. Hill went on to pitch in parts of four seasons with the organization while Reddick departed for the Houston Astros in free agency during the following offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Will Need To Be Mindful Of Jacob deGrom’s Adjustments If Facing Mets In Postseason

Jacob deGrom performed like he usually does as he shut down the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup in a 2-1 win for the New York Mets. deGrom took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Justin Turner broke it up with a one-out single. L.A. was then able to get on the board via a solo home run from Mookie Betts, but that was all they could score against deGrom and the Mets’ pitching staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers’ MLB Record Streak Snapped In Loss To Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers returned from their road trip with a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the series opener, marking their first time dropping three in a row since being swept by the San Francisco Giants from June 10-12. According to STATS LLC, it also ended the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Clayton Kershaw
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Making Spot Start Against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to recall Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City for a spot start in the series finale against the San Diego Padres. Pepiot isn’t eligible to get recalled due to 15 days not passing since being optioned, which means he is replacing an injured player on the active roster. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declined to provide specifics on the player involved in the corresponding roster move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers ‘Beat Ourselves’ During Mets Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a boon with Clayton Kershaw returning to the starting rotation, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the New York Mets in the series finale at Citi Field. The loss not only was the Dodgers’ second in three games, but it also cost them the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Resumes Throwing After Encouraging MRI

When the Los Angeles Dodgers placed Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm tightness on Aug. 29, they believed it would be a brief stint. The expectation was he would only miss two starts and they decided not to have him undergo an MRI. By Thursday, Gonsolin’s arm wasn’t progressing the way they hoped, so they scheduled an MRI on Friday for the right-hander once they returned from a road trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Brusdar Graterol Expected To Begin Throwing After Undergoing MRI

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with many injuries to their pitching staff this season, but things seem to be trending in the right direction now. The team welcomed back Clayton Kershaw on Thursday and Blake Treinen on Friday. Dustin May also made his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery, while Danny Duffy, Tommy Kahnle and Victor González all continue to progress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Clayton Kershaw Activated, Miguel Vargas Recalled

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Clayton Kershaw off the 15-day injured list and recalled Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of the series finale against the New York Mets. Thursday was the first day of expanded rosters, and Kershaw and Vargas bring the Dodgers to 28 players. MLB roster...
LOS ANGELES, CA
