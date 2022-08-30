When the Los Angeles Dodgers placed Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm tightness on Aug. 29, they believed it would be a brief stint. The expectation was he would only miss two starts and they decided not to have him undergo an MRI. By Thursday, Gonsolin’s arm wasn’t progressing the way they hoped, so they scheduled an MRI on Friday for the right-hander once they returned from a road trip.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO