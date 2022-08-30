Read full article on original website
Scott Van Slyke Disputes Josh Reddick’s Dodgers Cheating Allegations
The Los Angeles Dodgers filled multiple needs at the non-waiver trade deadline in 2016 when they acquired Rich Hill and Josh Reddick from the Oakland Athletics. Hill went on to pitch in parts of four seasons with the organization while Reddick departed for the Houston Astros in free agency during the following offseason.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Considers Mets’ Jacob deGrom Arguably ‘Best To Ever Pitch’
Jacob deGrom has made just six starts this season, but his outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night arguably was the best he’s been thus far in 2022 and it came at an opportune time for the New York Mets. After the Dodgers rallied for a comeback...
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Will Need To Be Mindful Of Jacob deGrom’s Adjustments If Facing Mets In Postseason
Jacob deGrom performed like he usually does as he shut down the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup in a 2-1 win for the New York Mets. deGrom took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Justin Turner broke it up with a one-out single. L.A. was then able to get on the board via a solo home run from Mookie Betts, but that was all they could score against deGrom and the Mets’ pitching staff.
Dodgers’ MLB Record Streak Snapped In Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers returned from their road trip with a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the series opener, marking their first time dropping three in a row since being swept by the San Francisco Giants from June 10-12. According to STATS LLC, it also ended the...
Dodgers Roster: Blake Treinen Activated Off 60-Day Injured List, Jake Reed Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially activated Blake Treinen off the 60-day injured list and designated Jake Reed for assignment to make room on both the active roster and 40-man roster. Treinen had been on the IL since April 22 because of an undisclosed right shoulder injury where surgery was considered...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Justin Turner Surprised Dodgers & Padres Were Warned
Dustin May and Yu Darvish each hit two batters on Friday night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were both warned after Will Smith took a fastball off his left arm in the sixth inning. “Letter of the law, how they’re supposed to handle it, I was,”...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Takes Responsibility For Miscommunication With Mookie Betts, Blooper Dropping
The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t hit well with runners in scoring position as they fell to the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game series, but a misplayed ball by Gavin Lux with two outs in the seventh inning led to insurance runs that wound up being the difference.
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts, Will Smith, David Price & More Dodgers Visit Jackie Robinson Museum
With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Mets at Citi Field this week, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, David Price, and Alex Vesia were among those from the team who went to visit the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City. In addition to the players, Dodgers manager Dave...
Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Making Spot Start Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to recall Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City for a spot start in the series finale against the San Diego Padres. Pepiot isn’t eligible to get recalled due to 15 days not passing since being optioned, which means he is replacing an injured player on the active roster. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declined to provide specifics on the player involved in the corresponding roster move.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Still Dealing With Soreness, Undergoing MRI
Already without Walker Buehler for the rest of the year because he underwent a second Tommy John surgery in addition to a right flexor tendon repair, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost Tony Gonsolin to the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the week due to a forearm strain. Although...
dodgerblue.com
Padres Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Miguel Vargas Makes First Start In Left Field; Mookie Betts At Second Base
For the fifth time this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have lost three consecutive games, but they can avoid tying their season-long losing streak against the San Diego Padres on Saturday. The Dodgers’ longest losing streak came when they dropped four straight from May 11-14. Prior to the current streak,...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers ‘Beat Ourselves’ During Mets Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers received a boon with Clayton Kershaw returning to the starting rotation, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the New York Mets in the series finale at Citi Field. The loss not only was the Dodgers’ second in three games, but it also cost them the...
Dave Roberts: Dustin May Struggling Against Padres Was ‘Good Lesson’
Almost nothing went right for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 7-1 loss against the San Diego Padres on Friday, which was the result of a poor start from Dustin May and offensive struggles against Yu Darvish all night. May did manage to complete five innings on 87 pitches, but...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Resumes Throwing After Encouraging MRI
When the Los Angeles Dodgers placed Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm tightness on Aug. 29, they believed it would be a brief stint. The expectation was he would only miss two starts and they decided not to have him undergo an MRI. By Thursday, Gonsolin’s arm wasn’t progressing the way they hoped, so they scheduled an MRI on Friday for the right-hander once they returned from a road trip.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Brusdar Graterol Expected To Begin Throwing After Undergoing MRI
The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with many injuries to their pitching staff this season, but things seem to be trending in the right direction now. The team welcomed back Clayton Kershaw on Thursday and Blake Treinen on Friday. Dustin May also made his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery, while Danny Duffy, Tommy Kahnle and Victor González all continue to progress.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Clayton Kershaw Activated, Miguel Vargas Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Clayton Kershaw off the 15-day injured list and recalled Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of the series finale against the New York Mets. Thursday was the first day of expanded rosters, and Kershaw and Vargas bring the Dodgers to 28 players. MLB roster...
Dodgers Injury News: Gavin Lux Received Cortisone Shot For Neck Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the series opener against the San Diego Padres didn’t include Trea Turner for the first time this season, which had Gavin Lux slated to start at shortstop in his place. However, Lux was then scratched from the lineup because neck trouble resurfaced. “I...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospects James Outman, Ismael Alcantara & Dalton Rushing Earn Player Of The Week Honors For Aug. 22-28
Three Los Angeles Dodgers prospects were named as Minor League Players of the Week for their respective leagues for the week of Aug. 22-28, as James Outman, Ismael Alcantara and Dalton Rushing all received the honor. Outman, who is currently playing with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, was given the...
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman More Focused On Clayton Kershaw’s Return Than Dodgers Losing Series To Mets
Freddie Freeman drew a walk but went hitless on Thursday as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the New York Mets, dropping two of three at Citi Field and losing the season series. The highly-anticipated matchup between the two best teams in the National League was billed as a postseason...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Placed On Injured List, Phil Bickford Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Brusdar Graterol on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation and recalled Phil Bickford from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to their series finale against the New York Mets. Graterol’s IL stint was backdated to Wednesday, Aug. 31. He last pitched Sunday, retiring...
