ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Local nonprofits partner to produce Black LGBTQ Pride in Baltimore

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIO4y_0hbY1TSC00

October is historically Black LGBTQ Pride Month in Baltimore, in celebration of the 20th anniversary, Blaq Equity Baltimore Inc. and Black District, Inc. are partnering to produce Baltimore Blaq Pride.

Baltimore Black Pride was initially constructed in 2002 by Carlton "The Duchess" Smith, Dana Owens, Kevin Clemons and Leroy Burgess to highlight and celebrate the contributions of Black LGBTQ people in Baltimore and beyond.

“This partnership is so important for our community because it provides an incredible opportunity to collaboratively center the voices and experiences of Black LGBTQ/SGL community members and will allow us to elevate our needs, wants, and desires for growth and transformation during such a challenging time," said Durryle Brooks, Ph D, Executive Director of Blaq Equity Baltimore.

The two non profits will be producing a number of events throughout the month of October, including an awards gala, vogue battle, poetry slam and a series of educational workshops.

for more information about Baltimore Blaq Pride, visit here .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Burgess
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Nonprofits#Racism#Localevent#Festival#Black Lgbtq Pride Month#Baltimore Blaq Pride#Baltimore Black Pride#Black Lgbtq Sgl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy