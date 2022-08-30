Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Call of Duty Will Become Part of Xbox Game Pass, But Launch on PlayStation on the Same Day
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that Call of Duty - along with the likes of Diablo and Overwatch - is eventually coming to Game Pass but it'll still be released on PlayStation on the same day. Announced in a Microsoft blog post, Spencer confirmed that Activision Blizzard's library of...
IGN
Second Developer in a Week Calls Out Publisher PQube [Update: PQube Responds]
Publisher PQube has responded to allegations from developer Corecell around the development and ownership of AeternoBlade 2. In a statement provided to IGN (in full below), PQube appears to say that it didn't pay an agreed minimum guarantee to the developer because Corecell self-released a PC version of the game. It also says it "sent numerous proposals and supporting agreements" to give rights for the game back to Corecell, but claims it wasn't acknowledged by the developer.
IGN
Conan Exiles - The Age of Sorcery Update Launch Trailer
Conan Exiles' Age of Sorcery update is available now for the open-world survival game, bringing sorcery to the game, along with a new building interface, a rebalanced attributes system, Creative Mode, and a battle pass featuring cosmetic items. Watch the twisted launch trailer for the Age of Sorcery update.
IGN
Halo Infinite Forge Mode Gets November Release Date, But Split-Screen Co-op Cancelled
Halo Infinite is finally getting Forge Mode, launching on November 8, 2022, and the full release of online campaign co-op will now arrive on the same day. Sadly, though, split-screen co-op has been cancelled entirely. In a new update, developer 343 announced details of its Winter Update, coming on November...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
IGN
NVC's Official Unofficial Nintendo Franchise Tier List
We did it! We officially unofficially ranked every major, and even minor, Nintendo franchise into one neat and tidy tier list that is legally binding.
IGN
The Evercade EXP is The Vinyl Equivalent of Gaming Handhelds
From the premium Analogue Pocket to Nintendo’s relatively cheap and cheerful Game & Watch collection, the handheld retro gaming market has exploded in recent years. There are a ton of options for those looking to satisfy their 8- to 32-bit itch, but most don’t replicate the much-loved ritual of that bygone era – inserting a cartridge.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan Confirmed, Initial Pricing Details Revealed
Microsoft has finally revealed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, just days after a logo leak all about confirmed the new subscription tier. Xbox announced that the new plan, which will allow subscribers to share with up to four other friends or family members, is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, where it will cost €21.99 per month and 49,900 COP respectively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Ravenclaw Common Room Trailer
Take a tour of the Ravenclaw common room in this new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action RPG. Hogwarts Legacy launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a later time.
IGN
Ooblets Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
IGN
Trinity Trigger - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Trinity Trigger to meet Cyan, Elise, Zantis. and the Triggers, who are companions who can transform into weapons. Get a peek at gameplay, the world, and more from this upcoming action RPG ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in early 2023.
IGN
Star Wars: The Black Series - Gaming Greats Battle Droid Figure Gallery
Click through for an exclusive first look at Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series - Gaming Greats Battle Droid Figure, inspired by the 2005 video game Star Wars: Republic Commando. The figure is slated for release in Spring 2023.
IGN
Ranking the Most Important Nintendo Franchises in 2022: The Conclusion - NVC 627
We did it! We officially unofficially ranked every major, and even minor, Nintendo franchise into one neat and tidy tier list that is legally binding. Imran Khan joins us again, as well as Jon Cartright, to get down to business. And we also talk about TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, answer your questions on question block, and have an all-around nice time.
IGN
How To Get Gen Hoshino Coin in Fortnite?
Fortnite Challenges are the best way to gain some XP in the game, XP is required to progress in the Battle Pass so that players can unlock more cosmetic rewards in the season. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been filled up with a series of quests and challenges that players can complete to secure a bunch of XP. One of the quests that players are having troubling with is acquiring the Gen Hoshino Coin in Fortnite.
IGN
Star Wars: Republic Commando's Battle Droid Gets an Impressive Black Series Figure
Fans of 2005's Star Wars: Republic Commando are still waiting for a sequel, but there is one ray of light on the horizon. Hasbro is immortalizing one of the enemies from that video game as part of the Star Wars: The Black Series action figure line. The Republic Commando Battle...
IGN
Fortnite x Destiny: Recreating Javelin-4 in the Unreal Engine
The Fornite Destiny crossover caught both communities by surprise, but seeing Javelin-4 in the world of Fortnite is no small feat. We got to sit down with the creator of this new map and PVP mode in Fortnite to discuss what it took to make this happen. Boomer Gurney, Creative Director of PWR alongside his teammates Wertanderw, KKSlider, TonyQuest, and DolpinDom collaborated with Bungie to make this Destiny in Fortnite map. The results have impressed many so we sat down to get some more insight and uncover a few easter eggs with the creator.
IGN
Lucky Star Manga Comes Back From Hiatus After Eight Years
Lucky Star is popularly known as the 24-episode anime series by Kyoto Animation which became quite popular when it came out in 2007 and became a mascot of otaku culture at the time. The anime is adapted from the manga series, which debuted in 2003 and is written by Kagami Yoshimizu.
IGN
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Is, Genuinely, an Elden Ring and God of War Mash-up
There’s a majesty in Elden Ring that few other games can contend with. Its world is densely packed with a thousand waiting discoveries, its combat systems are richly layered, and its lore begs to be chronicled by a dozen YouTube scholars. But every now and again I can’t help but wonder what Elden Ring would be if it were not so beholden to FromSoftware’s own rules. What if it had the sense of cinematic spectacle that fuels Sony’s blockbusters? A story-rich narrative with the flashy, ability-augmented combat of God of War? The answer, it seems, may well be held in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
Colloquially known as the graffiti Pokemon, Grafaiai is a new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's based on the real-life long-fingered lemur, the aye-aye (not to be confused with the Monkey Ball character, Aiai), and even has its gross long finger. This page contains everything we know about Grafaiai and its two Abilities, Unburden and Poison Touch.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-29-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 8/29/22!. 00:00 - Forspoken - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer | gamescom 2022. 10:00 - The Last Oricru - Official Release Date Trailer. 11:24 - Pokémon Masters EX - Official Trailer. 11:39 - The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me...
Comments / 0