Hollywood, FL

Two dead in Hollywood shooting, cops say. Police ask the community for help

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Hollywood officers rushed to a late-night shooting Monday that resulted in the deaths of two men, police said.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the shooting in the 5600 block of Wiley Street and found two men with gunshot wounds, Hollywood police said.

The two men were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they later died.

Erick Lowell Johnson has been identified as one of the men.

Hollywood police are asking help finding details on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can email or text hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Info can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

