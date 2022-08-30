ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

OVO by Cirque du Soleil to thrill El Paso audiences Sept. 15-18 at Don Haskins Center

By Times staff report
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeNm1_0hbY0H4V00

Houston-born hand-balancer Kyle Cragle recently gave El Pasoans a glimpse of the wonders that can be seen in OVO by Cirque du Soleil, which returns to the Borderland Sept. 15-18 at the Don Haskins Center.

Cragle performed for onlookers at the "Ánimo Sin Fronteras" mural in the parking lot at the corner of Stanton Street and Mills Avenue on Aug. 23.

Cragle and Janie Mallett from the production’s tour management also paid a special visit to students at the El Paso Independent School District's Archie Duran Elementary School, 5249 Bastille Ave., where Cragle answered students' questions and gave a demonstration of his acrobatic skills, according to a news release.

OVO explores the insect ecosystem through dancing, acrobatic acts and stunning costumes, the news release said. The production involves 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists. OVO, or “egg” in Portuguese, brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts that push the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in 155 cities in 26 different countries, the release said.

Tickets for OVO are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

Cirque du Soleil is based in Montreal and has become a global leader in live entertainment with immersive experiences across six continents. It's features artists from 90 countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso

Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Downtown Fiesta de las Luces is Back in September

After a small summer break, the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces presented by WellMed and United Healthcare returns on Saturday, September 17, 2022!. Produced by the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD), the free event returns strong with food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and the popular Lucha Libre entertainment.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
KTSM

El Paso art piece wins International CODAawards Merit Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that the public art piece, Desert Blossom, has won the Merit Award in the eighth annual international CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art. This is the eighth CODAaward the City of El Paso Public Art Program has won. The art […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Live and Let Die at Amador LIVE

Music that transcends generations: That’s what maestro Lonnie Klein calls the performances of Tony Kishman, the masterful powerhouse who has been bringing the music of the Beatles and Paul McCartney to life for more than two decades. Having brought Tony to Las Cruces twice before, both times to play with the Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra (LCSO), Lonnie is bringing him back for a third run. This time around, he will present Live and Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, complete with a 26-member orchestra and Tony’s own band onstage at the AmadorLive Eatery & Entertainment District at 302 S. Main St., Thursday, October 6.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater#El Pasoans
93.1 KISS FM

What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend

From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
lascruces.com

Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas

Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
SANTA FE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘The Candyman Can’ joins ‘Wild Coyotee’ on Mesilla plaza

Dakota Dukes Wild Coyotee and The Candyman Can candy store are only steps apart from each other and directly across the street from La Posta de Mesilla on the plaza in Mesilla. Owners Bob and Sandy White opened the Wild Coyotee in January 2021 and added The Candyman Can last...
MESILLA, NM
lascruces.com

Potter’s Guild Fires up for the 30th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

“We’re coming together as a community to help our community,” Jan Preston Archey of the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces said about Empty Bowls. This fundraiser to benefit El Caldito Soup Kitchen will be held for the 30th consecutive year on Friday, October 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. “These bowls were made by a community,” Jan said. “That’s a beautiful thought. Somebody prepared the clay, threw the bowl, loaded it in the kiln, unloaded it, glazed it.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Do You Know Why The UTEP Colors Are Orange, Blue And Silver

As the University of Texas at El Paso Miners begin their 2022 football season, here is some info about their colors. The orange part of the UTEP logo has always been there, along with the white, and dates back to 1916. The burnt orange and white coloring chosen back then was also used by the University of San Antonio.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Harvest Wine Festival Las Cruces returns

The grape harvest in New Mexico has begun, which means it is time for Harvest Wine Festival: Las Cruces! Hosted by New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association, the Labor Day Weekend wine festival has become the official kick-off celebration of Harvest in New Mexico. Attendees from all across the Southwest come to enjoy New Mexico’s award winning wines and buy directly from wineries from every corner of the state.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Iris rhizome sale offers more than ever

Hundreds of rhizomes have been harvested and made available for sale during the 2022 MVIS Iris Rhizome Sale which will be at the Mesilla Valley Mall, Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 during mall hours. The Mesilla Valley Iris Society celebrated its 50th Anniversary,1971-2021, by hosting the American Iris...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Monuments to Main Street kicks off with Sept. 9 celebration

Monuments to Main Street kicks off its annual, month-long celebration highlighting Las Cruces’ expansive landscape and festivities with a family friendly event beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Plaza de Las Cruces, 101 N. Main St. downtown. The free celebration includes live entertainment from Soul Parade and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy