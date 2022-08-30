2 charged with murder in death of Alabama infant in 2000

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.

Emergency workers found the boy dead when they were called to a home on April 23, 2000, police said. The two adults had been caring for the baby and an autopsy determined that he died from a homicide.

No charges were filed for decades, but grand jurors indicted Hughley and Beaty on murder charges in April after authorities reviewed the evidence, the statement said. Investigators routinely look at old cases, police said, and prosecutors decided there was enough evidence for a grand jury after a review.

Beaty was arrested in Opelika earlier this month, and Hughley was returned to Alabama on Saturday following her arrest in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Police did not say how the child died or give any possible motive and court records did not provide details.

Attorneys for Hughley and Beaty did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Hughley already was charged with chemical endangerment of a child from a case in 2020 when she gave birth to a boy who was determined to have cocaine in his system, court records show.