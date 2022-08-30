ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

2 charged with murder in death of Alabama infant in 2000

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.

Emergency workers found the boy dead when they were called to a home on April 23, 2000, police said. The two adults had been caring for the baby and an autopsy determined that he died from a homicide.

No charges were filed for decades, but grand jurors indicted Hughley and Beaty on murder charges in April after authorities reviewed the evidence, the statement said. Investigators routinely look at old cases, police said, and prosecutors decided there was enough evidence for a grand jury after a review.

Beaty was arrested in Opelika earlier this month, and Hughley was returned to Alabama on Saturday following her arrest in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Police did not say how the child died or give any possible motive and court records did not provide details.

Attorneys for Hughley and Beaty did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Hughley already was charged with chemical endangerment of a child from a case in 2020 when she gave birth to a boy who was determined to have cocaine in his system, court records show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Montgomery Thursday. According to Montgomery police, the shooting took place at 7:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Dillworth Road. At the scene, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken from the scene...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Opelika, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County

Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee. State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
The Associated Press

Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers' shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and his friends, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit also says Duncan told one of his friends that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “just spazzed.” The soldier who was killed has been identified as Simmie Poetsema, a 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but likely saved the lives of others. According to military and Oregon State Police records, Surrett in 1994 pleaded guilty to two counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of indecent acts while he was serving in the U.S. Army, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He was 38 at the time, and served 26 years in the military. A military court sentenced Surrett to 10 years in prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Violent Crime
WSFA

Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect.  On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia.  After arriving at the […]
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka police seek help with forged prescription

The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a forged prescription and hopes the public can identify the suspect. Wetumpka police investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a forged prescription. The offense occurred, Friday, August 26, 2022, at a local pharmacy in Wetumpka, Alabama. “Investigators say the suspect...
WETUMPKA, AL
WRBL News 3

One victim ID’d in deadly Torch Hill Road shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims in a deadly shooting on Torch Hill Road Wednesday night. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Anton Hamilton, age 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2022. Bryan said Hamilton was pronounced dead at 12:46 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Union Springs murder suspect sought by police

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a recent homicide, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for those tips. Police have identified the suspect as Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WRBL News 3

Two men killed in Torch Hill Road shooting, third injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in South Columbus late Wednesday night. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, near the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road. According to police, three people were involved in the shooting. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

1 man arrested after assaulting brother in Hattechubee, Ala.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A domestic dispute between two brothers has left one in jail and the other hospitalized. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office states that both men have mental illnesses. Sheriff Health Taylor says Darwin Fearson’s mother went to a probate judge on Aug. 30 to file...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a search warrant led to over $14,000 seized in drugs. On Wednesday, August 31, Michael Lee McKelvey and Harley Yvonne Commander were arrested for the following:. Trafficking cocaine. Trafficking ecstasy. Possession of codeine with the intent...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say five people were shot Saturday in Northern California at a house party, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released. Officers who were in the area heard the gunshots and 911 callers reported that people had been shot, police said. Chico police detectives are investigating.
CHICO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy