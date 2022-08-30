Man who claimed self-defense sentenced to 26 years to life for shooting near Downtown library

A 27-year-old man who said he acted in self-defense but was convicted of murder for a shooting near the Main Library Downtown has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

Judge Jody Luebbers imposed that sentence Tuesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

According to testimony, on Aug. 19, 2020, Quantez Wilcox was sitting in a car near the library, talking to a woman he had once dated. After about 20 minutes, 22-year-old Keyshawn Turner approached the car. According to Wilcox's testimony, there was a confrontation, Turner reached for his gun, and Wilcox shot him. Turner was struck in the chest and died.

Wilcox, who was not legally allowed to carry a gun because of previous felony convictions, said he had the gun for protection. In documents filed before Tuesday's sentencing, Wilcox's attorney said Turner "aggressively" approached the driver's side door and that Wilcox was in fear of serious physical harm.

A jury last month found Wilcox guilty of multiple counts including murder.

Wilcox, who testified in his own defense, said Turner reached for a gun in his waistband after saying he’d “light your b---- a-- up.”

Prosecutors said Wilcox’s story was self-serving. In calls from the county jail days after the shooting, prosecutors said he never mentioned self-defense, that Turner had a gun, or even that Turner was aggressive or angry.

Wilcox, in fact, told his sister that there wasn’t an argument.

Also, there was testimony that Wilcox had loaded only one bullet into the gun. The reason, he said: "I believe one bullet (is) enough to use to get out of harm’s way."

Wilcox must serve 26 years before he's eligible for parole. His attorneys, however, said in sentencing documents that "it is common knowledge" that people serving prison terms for murder in Ohio are "flopped" at their first parole hearing and don't have a realistic chance for parole until 10 years after the underlying sentence. If that's true, Wilcox would have to serve 36 years before being eligible.