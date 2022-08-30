Read full article on original website
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
Prosecutor: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker
ATLANTA (AP) — After the 2020 election, a Georgia poll worker who was falsely accused of voting fraud by former President Donald Trump was pressured and threatened with imprisonment during a meeting arranged with the help of an ally of the Trump campaign, a prosecutor said in a court filing Friday.
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Republicans may have a better chance of taking back Alaska's only House seat if they vote for another GOP candidate, polls suggest.
Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It
Biden's speech outlining the extensive evidence that one party is seeking to radically transform American democracy in order to ensure they never again lose an election was criticized as "political."
CBS News
Thousands attend former President Donald Trump's rally for Republicans Doug Mastriano, Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump shifted to general election mode to campaign for two key Pennsylvania GOP candidates on Saturday night. Trump is rallying in Wilkes-Barre for U.S Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. CBS3 has been told Trump has a lot to...
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
CBS News
Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
Trump claims FBI search at Mar-a-Lago is going to produce backlash
Wilkes-Barre, PA – In a speech that lasted nearly two hours on Saturday night in northeastern Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump decried the FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as "one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration," and compared his treatment to that in a "third world nation." It was his first rally since the FBI served a search warrant Aug. 8, seizing dozens of documents marked as classified.
Judge orders release of detailed list of property seized in Trump FBI search
West Palm Beach, Florida — A federal judge on Thursday ordered the release of a detailed list of the property seized during the FBI's search at former President Donald Trump's South Florida residence last month, while reserving judgment on whether to appoint an outside party to review the documents.
Trump settles with House Oversight Democrats in dispute over financial records subpoena
Washington — Former President Donald Trump has reached a settlement with Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and his accounting firm, Mazars, in a lengthy court battle over a 2019 subpoena for years of his financial records, according to a court filing Wednesday. Lawyers for the former...
Ex-NYPD officer faces more than 17 years for participating in Capitol riot
Former New York City police officer Thomas Webster, who was convicted of attacking police on the front line of the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot, will be sentenced today. Prosecutors are seeking the longest prison term handed down so far in connection to the Capitol attack. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.
President Biden warns of democracy under assault by extremism in prime-time speech
In a fiery speech outside of Philadelphia Independence Hall, President Biden pulled no punches against extremist MAGA Republicans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took aim at the president in a prebuttal. CBS News correspondent Bradley Blackburn joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.
Trump to hold first rally since FBI search at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump is holding his first rally since the FBI conducted a search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Christina Ruffini has more.
Journalists in Afghanistan struggle to report under Taliban control
Newspapers in Afghanistan have struggled to produce content under the Taliban’s control. Imtiaz Tyab speaks to journalists at the country’s leading independent TV channel to see how they are managing to work under the circumstances.
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," September 4, 2022: Raskin, Benson, Patrick, Holt, Kornbluh
Deval Patrick – Former governor of Massachusetts. Jared Holt – Senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. Karen Kornbluh – Head of the German Marshall Fund's Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative. Plus, a focus group with Trump voters and their views of upcoming elections. How...
