Kevin McCarthy to hold event with GOP nominees outside Detroit

By Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will hold an event in Madison Heights on Wednesday afternoon with three Republican nominees vying to capture congressional seats this fall.

McCarthy is holding what is being referred to as a roundtable discussion with state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, who is running against U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, in the newly drawn 7th Congressional District in mid-Michigan; John James, a businessman who is running against Democratic nominee and former judge Carl Marlinga in the newly drawn 10th District; and Paul Junge, a former Trump administration official who is running against U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, in the newly drawn 8th District around Flint, Saginaw and Midland.

All are considered races where the Republican nominees have a chance of winning with the GOP hoping to take majority control of the U.S. House in January.

The event, which is being held at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy, a trade school for people entering the construction industry, is expected to focus on record levels of inflation, which Republicans have blamed on Democratic-led spending initiatives, and include local business and union representatives.

McCarthy, who stands to become speaker if Republicans take control of House, has been engaged in efforts to prop up GOP nominees, having held a fundraising event for John Gibbs in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Contact Todd Spangler: tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter@tsspangler. Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter.

