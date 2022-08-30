ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Santa Clauses, goats and more scenes from Day 1 of the Stark County Fair

By Paige Bennett, The Repository
 4 days ago
CANTON – Animals, funnel cake and amusement park rides have returned to the Stark County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds at 305 Wertz Ave. NW buzzed with activity on Tuesday during the kickoff of the Stark County Fair, which runs through Sept. 5.

Fairgoers can enjoy rides and visit livestock exhibitions featuring rabbits, cows, horses, goats, chickens and more. And a variety of food vendors have set up at the fairgrounds, offering items such as fresh-cut fries, milkshakes, Italian sausage sandwiches, Stromboli and kettle corn.

More entertainment is to come. Country music artist Chris Lane will perform Wednesday night and comedian Trey Kennedy on Thursday night.

For a full list of attractions and entertainment, visit https://starkcountyfair.com/.

Here's a glimpse at some of the scenes on the first day of the fair.

Christmas at the Stark County Fair

It might be August, but stepping inside the barns can feel like being transported to December.

That's because this year's theme is Christmas at the Fair.

Santa Clauses, garland and miniature Christmas trees are scattered throughout the barns. In the horse barn, colorful string lights hung from the ceiling. Twelve-year-old Cassidy Povroznik sat by the stall of her black-and-white horse named Misty with her friend Zoey Brechbiel, 11.

Both girls are members of the Hartville Showstoppers. They are two of the many 4-H students excited to be at the fair.

"I enjoy seeing all the animals," Zoey said.

Recognizing hard work

In a hay-strewn enclosure, 10-year-olds Hannah Wentling and Landrie Borojevich laughed and smiled as they petted Hannah's cow, Berry. The girls are members of the Green Valley 4-H Club of Stark County in Navarre. This was Hannah's second year in the program.

"I like getting to show," the Fairless Elementary student said.

Landrie raises chickens. Her dad, Scott Borojevich, joined her on Tuesday afternoon. He said he enjoyed the fair's atmosphere and seeing Stark County come together as a whole. It's also great, Borojevich said, to see the students involved 4-H be recognized for their hard work.

"It's fun to watch the girls and kids entertain themselves," he said.

A love for animals

A line of youngsters dressed in flannel shirts and cowboy boots gathered by the entrance to Jr. Fair Goat Show, including 11-year-old Chloe Miller.

As she waited for her name to be called, the fifth grader from Jackson Township held onto Cotton, her oatmeal-colored Alpine-Boer mix with one hand. She used other hand to snatch french fries from a bucket held by her mom, tossing fries Cotton's way every so often.

Chloe is a member of Country Kidz 4-H. She said she was excited to be at the fair. Her favorite part of the program, she said, is getting the chance to show animals.

For 15-year-old Colleen Ramsey, of Louisville, the best part of 4-H is spending time with animals.

"(I like) taking care of the animals and having fun with them," she said, as she washed her March calf, Chain.

Colleen is with the Buckeye 4-H group and has participated in the program for seven years. She said she was feeling good about the day and happy to be at the fair.

Reach Paige at 330-580-8577 or pmbennett@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @paigembenn.

