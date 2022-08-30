ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarcreek, OH

Sugarcreek hosted Vintage Baseball Association 'Diamonds & Drivers' tournament Saturday

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJY6j_0hbXztg400

SUGARCREEK — Baseball players from Cleveland, Akron and Dayton came together Saturday in a cleared field next to the Age of Steam Roundhouse & Museum for three vintage games using rules, etiquette, and gear from the 1860s. All three teams are members of the Vintage Baseball Association.

According to its website, the VBA formed on Feb. 11, 1996, when delegates from 13 clubs representing five states assembled in Columbus, Ohio. Their goal was to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first recorded ‘base ball’ match between organized teams. Using the National Association of Base Ball Players (c. 1858) as a model, the delegates formed the Vintage Base Ball Association.

No. 12 steam locomotive:Staying alive in Sugarcreek's Age Of Steam Roundhouse Museum

Blue Flag Tour:Train enthusiasts receive hands-on look at operations

Dubbed the “Diamonds & Drivers” tournament by AoSR&M Executive Director Pete Poremba, the event Saturday reflects the interplay between the baseball playing surface in the shape of a diamond and steam locomotive driving wheels – drivers. It also set the tone for the museum’s hallmark summer re-enactment weekend, Steam to Victory, coming up on Sept. 9-10.

Earl McDaniel, aka “Fireman,” right fielder from the Eastwood Iron Horses of Dayton said, “We’re here today playing a little bit of vintage baseball, playing with 1860s rules. The big draw was the train museum. The iron horses were railroad workers. We’re trying to simulate them from the 19th century.”

He went on to give a brief back history of ‘base ball’ — two words back then.

“Games didn’t really originate as much as baseball evolved. We’re learning more and more. There’s the old theory that Abner Doubleday invented baseball at Cooperstown that was completely made up when they created the Baseball Hall of Fame. So, baseball evolved from games like grounders, a previous game called townball, and a little bit of Crickett. And then baseball was officially codified in 1857 by a guy named Doc Adams who wrote things down.”

Contact Andrew Dolph, Staff Photographer: adolph3@gaannett.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Sugarcreek, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Adams
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area

Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron Area

Are you looking for great corned beef in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all serve mean corned beef sandwiches. If you're downtown, you should check out this fantastic deli. Patrons love their corned beef sandwiches (get the jumbo size if you're hungry and craving a whole lot of corned beef). Their Reuben sandwiches are also excellent and served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand-island dressing, and sauerkraut. You also can't go wrong with a Stray Diamond sandwich, which has corned beef plus pastrami, Swiss, onion, homemade coleslaw, and mustard.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

High school football 2022 Week 3 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 3 of Northeast Ohio football action is loaded with exciting matchups. After a lopsided victory in 2021, No. 3 Avon will again host No. 7 Glenville. Both programs are 2-0 after Avon held off Medina, 42-43, and Glenville came away with a 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty. The junior running backs are a bright spot in this one, as Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 230 yards in Week 2, compared to 291 from Avon’s Jakorion Caffey.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Baseball Players#Hall Of Fame#Vba#Aosr M Executive
thisiscleveland.com

Get Reel: 6 Places to Cast Your Line in Cleveland

Time for some reel talk: Northeast Ohio is basically a fishing paradise. Don’t believe us? Pack up your pole, fill the tackle box, drop a line into beautiful Lake Erie — or the Rocky River — and see for yourself. Just don’t forget a fishing license. We’re...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy