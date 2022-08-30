COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend has begun and there will unfortunately be the chance of some rain in the forecast as we go through Labor Day here in the Midlands. Wind out of the east will bring in moisture from the coast as we go into Saturday afternoon. This will result in scattered to even widespread storm activity as we get later on in the day. As of right now 4-6PM looks to be the best timing for storms across the Midlands with some storms lingering towards 7-8PM tonight.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO