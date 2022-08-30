ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

abccolumbia.com

Tigers crush Elizabeth City State, 58-14

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College head football coach preaches about the importance of all three phases of a football game – offense, defense and special teams. In Saturday’s season opener against Elizabeth City State, the Tigers dominated in all three phases to take a 58-14 victory over Elizabeth City State in the Carolinas Classic.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks kick off their season this weekend. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis. Join us...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

‘Sir Big Spur’ to return to South Carolina sidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - After several weeks of ideas and disputes over the name of South Carolina’s live gamecock mascot, things won’t be changing after all. The university announced Thursday the mascot will go by the name “Sir Big Spur” after a dispute over who owned the name between the mascot’s current and previous owners forced a change.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

An inside look at new features in Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Rogers is the Executive Associate Athletics Director for Administration at the University of South Carolina. He says crews are in a sprint to get Williams-Brice Stadium up and running for the beginning of the Gamecocks season on Saturday. “It’s always exciting looking forward to a...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Fair returns successfully in Newberry

NEWBERRY — Crista Lukoski, executive director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful, said the Keep Newberry Beautiful Fair was very successful and had about 10,000 people over the four days (Aug. 25-28). “So many families with their children enjoying the fair for the first time. There were crowds, but the...
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
AOL Corp

Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina

A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
abccolumbia.com

Outbreak of E. coli reported in six states

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The CDC says 97 illnesses have been reported in six states as a result of an E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s restaurants. Because the illness may be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches, the hamburger chain is making adjustments to its supply. The six states linked to the E. coli outbreak are Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Some storms possible Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend has begun and there will unfortunately be the chance of some rain in the forecast as we go through Labor Day here in the Midlands. Wind out of the east will bring in moisture from the coast as we go into Saturday afternoon. This will result in scattered to even widespread storm activity as we get later on in the day. As of right now 4-6PM looks to be the best timing for storms across the Midlands with some storms lingering towards 7-8PM tonight.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

September is National Preparedness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– September is National Preparedness Month. In 2021, the American Red Cross says more than 40% of Americans were living in a county struck by a disaster — that’s why the organization is urging everyone to make a safety plan now. For information on how...
COLUMBIA, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
COLUMBIA, SC

