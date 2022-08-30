Nearly 1 in 10 painters and paperhangers are women

However, women’s presence in the field of construction varies by specific occupation. Nearly one in 10 painters and paperhangers are women, and women also represent 7.4% of solar and photovoltaic installers —one of the fastest-growing occupations in the U.S. But in some other construction roles like cement masons, boilermakers, and brickmasons, women still represent less than 1% of the workforce.

One reason why women have become a larger part of the construction workforce is compensation. The median wage for women construction workers exceeds the median wage for all women in 43 states. And some locations are especially favorable for women construction workers, including 11 states where the cost-of-living-adjusted median wage tops $50,000 for women in the field.

To find the best-paying states for women in construction, researchers at Construction Coverage analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Researchers at Construction Coverage ranked states according to the median annual wage for women in the construction industry, adjusted for cost of living. Researchers also calculated the median annual wage for women in all occupations and the share of construction industry employment accounted for by women.

Here are the best-paying states for women in construction.