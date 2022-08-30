Best-Paying States for Women in Construction

Photo Credit: BalanceFormCreative / Shutterstock

The construction industry in the U.S. has no shortage of demand these days.

The intense real estate market of the last two-plus years highlighted the shortage of housing stock in the United States. Construction companies have been trying to catch up: earlier in 2022, housing starts reached their highest levels in more than 15 years. Meanwhile, funds from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in 2021 are now working their way to contractors and construction businesses. While increased costs for labor and materials, rising interest rates, and recession fears are causing concern in the industry , the long-term outlook for the field is promising.