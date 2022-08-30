Best-Paying States for Women in Construction

In the 1960s, only around 6% of construction workers were women. This figure had doubled by the early 1990s and, after remaining flat for much of the 1990s and 2000s, has been trending upward again since the Great Recession. Today, more than 14% of construction workers are women. However, women’s presence in the field varies by occupation, and compensation varies by state. Researchers ranked states according to the median annual wage for women in the construction industry, adjusted for cost of living.