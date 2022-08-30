ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The share of women in construction jobs has more than doubled since the 1960s

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Women still represent a significant minority of the field’s workforce, but the ranks of women construction workers have grown in recent decades. In the 1960s, only around 6% of construction workers were women. This figure had doubled by the early 1990s, and after remaining flat for much of the 1990s and 2000s, the share of women in construction-specific occupations has been trending upward again in the years since the Great Recession. Today, more than 14% of construction workers are women.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

