Construction

Construction spending in the US has grown since the Great Recession

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

These recent trends could continue an upward trajectory for construction spending in the U.S. The construction industry faced lean years after the Great Recession, but has grown steadily since. Annual spending in the sector fell by more than a third from a peak of $1.21 trillion in 2006 to $758 billion in 2011. But over the ensuing decade, spending more than doubled. As of June 2022, construction spending in the U.S. totaled $1.76 trillion per year.

But with high demand in the field, construction companies have struggled to find enough labor to meet their needs. Associated Builders and Contractors, an industry trade association, estimates that the field will face a total shortage of 650,000 workers in 2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 334,000 openings for construction jobs as of June.

And in the search for construction labor, the industry is increasingly drawing on a segment of the population that has historically been underrepresented in the field: women.

