Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Mikhail Gorbachev
Lehigh Acres Gazette

OUR WORLD WAS CHANGED FOREVER

John 1: 17 “For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ. We crossed the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in the middle of the night, after one a.m. As we crossed the bridge, to the left, the Statue of Liberty was visible. Beyond her, we could see the smoke blowing out over the water from the destroyed twin towers. I remember saying to Margie, “Our world is changed forever.” Little did I know how accurate that statement actually was.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

