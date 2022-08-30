Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
OUR WORLD WAS CHANGED FOREVER
John 1: 17 “For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ. We crossed the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in the middle of the night, after one a.m. As we crossed the bridge, to the left, the Statue of Liberty was visible. Beyond her, we could see the smoke blowing out over the water from the destroyed twin towers. I remember saying to Margie, “Our world is changed forever.” Little did I know how accurate that statement actually was.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 0