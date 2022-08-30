ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Labor Day weekend boating safety tips

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Lake of the Ozarks accounts for nearly half of all boating accidents across the state. Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council co-chair Bob May said there’s a high number of accidents because of the dense population at the Lake of the Ozarks.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy