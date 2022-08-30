ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City reindeer hopes to be America’s Favorite Pet

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEw7f_0hbXyb0100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City reindeer is trying to earn the title of America’s Favorite Pet.

Yeti the reindeer, who is from a farm in Kansas City, entered the national contest that’s open to animals of all shapes, sizes and species.

Royals step up to help teen who had home run ball stolen

You’ll find cats, dogs, goats, birds and more in the contest, but few are as unique as Yeti the reindeer.

When asked why Yeti should be America’s Favorite Pet, his owners told contest organizers:

“Yeti represents so much that any person could relate to this sweet boy. He is one of Santa’s Reindeer, reminding us of the magic of Christmas. He has comforted kids with cancer during the holiday season, visited hospitals, nursing homes and shelters volunteering his time making others feel the magic of Christmas. Yeti, himself, almost died in 2020. He was rushed to university, they performed procedures they never had. When he walked out of the hospital after 2 weeks, it was a miracle. He is magic.”

The winner of the contest doesn’t just get the title of America’s Favorite Pet. They also go home with $10,000 and a feature in In Touch Magazine .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Community Engagement

But Yeti needs Kansas City’s votes.

He’s currently in 5th place in his group. The top 20 in each group by this Thursday advance to the next round. But to help Yeti reach no. 1, you can vote here every day for the next two weeks .

This is sure to get you on Santa’s nice list!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early

OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Kansas City, MO
Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
KMBC.com

Why is it yellow? Mill Creek Park Fountain dyed for special reason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fountain at Mill Creek Park is looking a little different Friday. It has been dyed gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Kansas City Royals, Royals Charities and The University of Kansas Health System are all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by CityScene KC, an online news source focused on Greater Downtown Kansas City. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly CityScene KC email review. The Katz Drug Store sign, a one-time iconic streetscape fixture in Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat The post Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reindeer#United States#Christmas#Birds#Royals#Favorite Pet#Touch Magazine
kansascitymag.com

Behold the ‘real baba’ at this new Overland Park restaurant

Baba ganoush is made from roasted eggplant, but it tends to be creamy and beige. The “real baba’’ at Hummus and Pita (8039 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park) is a different beast altogether. It’s darker and chunkier, but it retains some of the purple fruit’s original form after being smoked, mashed and blended with pomegranate sauce, lemon, olive oil, walnuts and tomatoes. What’s different? “I made it,” says Dhiaa Eid, a Palestinian raised in Jordan who owns and operates this bustling Middle Eastern spot in the former Snack Shack. Gyros and shawarma are served up alongside an earthy and rich avocado shake, a specialty of Jordan, and chicken tikka that’s brightened with a creamy yellow sauce. Everything other than the pita is scratch-made, which Eid says is uncommon in American Middle Eastern restaurants. The flavors at Hummus and Pita are big and—judging by the early crowds—very much appreciated.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX4 News Kansas City

Three Bullies stolen from Raytown dog shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to Midwest Animal ResQ in regard to three dogs being stolen. Upon arrival, officers found the back door open from an apparent forced entry. Three American Bullies had been stolen. Officers have no one in custody. Anybody with information on this incident is […]
RAYTOWN, MO
inkansascity.com

The History of Kansas City’s Garment Industry: 1922-2022

That’s all it took for Kansas City fashion designers to strut their stuff down the world’s runway. You can see many of these “looks” at the Historic Garment District Museum, open by appointment, at 801 Broadway Boulevard, says Denise Morrison, the director of collections and curatorial affairs. “The Historic Garment District, between Sixth and Eleventh Streets, Washington and Wyandotte, was the hub of Kansas City fashion,” she says, from the 1920s to the 1980s. “From 1940 to 1950, one in seven American women owned a garment made in Kansas City.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
allaccess.com

KPRS (Hot 103 Jamz)/Kansas City Has Opening In Morning Drive

CARTER BROADCAST GROUP Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ)/KANSAS CITY has a rare co-host opening in the mornings with SHAY MOORE's recent exit from "THE MORNING GRIND WITH SHAY & SHYNE" (NET NEWS 8/26). OM MYRON FEARS told ALL ACCESS, "We're looking for an energetic team player who’s looking to connect...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy