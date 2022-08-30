Read full article on original website
Man arrested after stealing car and crashing it
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Allen Curtis Tate, Jr., 35, was arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car, driving away at high speed, and causing a crash with injuries. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she saw Tate at the Circle K at NE Waldo Road and E. University Avenue and offered to give him a ride because she hadn’t seen him in a while. She reportedly said that she told Tate she needed to run a few errands, but when she got out of the car at the Circle K at Main Street and 39th Avenue at 10:09 p.m., Tate got into the driver’s seat and drove southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed.
Florida Man Arrested After Renting U-Haul And Just Keeping It
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after renting a U-Haul truck and well, just keeping it. According to investigators, a deputy responded to the U-Haul rental store on S Pine Avenue in Marion County, in reference to a U-Haul rental truck that had not
Arrest made of suspect involved in officer narcotic exposure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers were dispatched to Wawa, located at 1614 West University Avenue, after an employee reported that a suspect was stealing, making threats, and damaging the store’s property. The employee provided a description of the suspect, later identified as Reginald Turner Jr B/M DOB 8/6/89. Responding officers located and detained Turner in the area of 1300 West University Avenue. After being placed in handcuffs, Turner pulled away and ran. Officers immediately gave chase and Turner was apprehended a short distance away. Turner was in possession of various suspected narcotics, including a white powdery substance. The arresting officer transported Turner to jail while the assisting officer turned the evidence into GPD Property and Evidence secured storage.
Woman arrested for panhandling on W. Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rebecca Lynn Ruffner, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon for panhandling on a median on W. Newberry Road. Ruffner was reportedly standing on a median with a sign asking for money at 7600 W. Newberry Road at 2:45 p.m. yesterday when she was arrested. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrested her wrote that Ruffner has been warned in the past about obstructing traffic and unlawful use of a State transportation right-of-way.
Woman arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting woman with a car at convenience store
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mariana Castillo, 29, was arrested early this morning after allegedly intentionally hitting another woman with her car at a Circle K on Archer Road. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she was outside the store awaiting her daughter around 2:00 a.m. when Castillo came out of the store yelling at the victim. Castillo allegedly threw a water bottle at the victim’s car and continued to yell at her. The victim said she approached the front of Castillo’s car, standing between the car and the curb, and then Castillo allegedly put the car in drive and drove her car into the victim, causing her knees to buckle backward.
Teens previously charged in Eastside High School fight arrested for marijuana possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jermaine Marquis Fountain, 19, and Xavier Zuriel Robinson, 19, were arrested late last night and charged with marijuana possession following a traffic stop. Both were previously charged following an early May fight at Eastside High School, and Robinson is on pre-trial release on those charges. A...
Police: Arrest made after officers were hospitalized from illicit narcotic exposure
GAINSVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Gainesville Police Department state that on Sunday August 28, at approximately 10 a.m., GPD officers were dispatched to a location at 1614 West University Avenue. An employee reported that a suspect was stealing, making threats, and damaging the store’s property. GPD states...
Man arrested with debit/identification cards from 17 different people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis Lamonte Kiesig, 40, was arrested early yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that two men were looking through the windows of parked cars at the Ridgemar Commons apartment complex. An officer made contact with Kiesig, who reportedly attempted to hide...
Man arrested for stalking and threatening restaurant employees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Derrick Anthony Jordan, 41, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday and charged with stalking after former co-workers complained that he was harassing them. Jordan was reportedly fired from a downtown restaurant on August 25 and allegedly began following and harassing the victim,...
Woman charged with felony insurance fraud following road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Desiree Laquanda Mitchell, 29, was arrested this morning and charged with filing a false insurance claim, making a false report to the police, and felony battery. The sworn complaint against Mitchell alleges that Terrance Delvion Kalip Davis, 31, who was arrested on August 16, was driving...
Man arrested for armed robbery of Dollar Tree
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher Akiva Jenkins, 49, was arrested last night and charged with armed robbery and petit theft after employees at the Dollar Tree at 1355 NW 23rd Avenue reported that a man had taken the store’s cash register. The victim and a witness told a Gainesville...
Teenage girls charged after gunshots fired in woods on E. University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isis Imani Hines, 18, was arrested and a sworn complaint was filed against an unidentified 17-year-old girl after officers investigating gunshots found them in the woods with a pistol. At 1:00 a.m. this morning, Gainesville Police Department officers heard 12-15 gunshots in the area of 100...
Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police will be out in force this Labor Day weekend. Officers will have DUI checkpoints around the community Saturday night. There will be at six locations within the city. These checkpoints are part of the Lake City Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program,...
LCPD announces DUI checkpoint for Saturday
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) will be conducting a multi-agency DUI checkpoint stop on Saturday to help reduce driver-impaired crashes during the Labor Day weekend. According to an LCPD release, the checkpoints will be held between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. and will target drivers who are consuming drugs or alcohol.
Man arrested for damaging gas pumps on Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Peter Ashley Thompson, 31, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly disturbing the peace and damaging gas pumps at the Shell Station at 3330 SW Archer Road. The responding Gainesville Police Department officer wrote that when he arrived, he found Thompson shirtless and said he “had no...
Man arrested for openly carrying gun at Campus Walk Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hassan Albert Muhammad, Jr., 24, was arrested early this morning for openly carrying a pistol and resisting arrest. A Gainesville Police Department officer who was on foot patrol at Campus Walk Apartments, looking for a stolen bicycle, reported that he saw Muhammad walking toward him with a pistol hanging out of his right front pocket. The officer reported that he told Muhammad to stop and place his hands on a nearby wall and that Muhammad initially complied, saying he had a permit. The officer wrote that he removed the pistol and placed it on a chair, then asked Muhammad for his permit. After Muhammad said it was in his wallet in his back pocket and the officer reached for the wallet, Muhammad allegedly ran.
High Springs man arrested for stealing from Circle K in Alachua by inflating coupon values
ALACHUA, Fla. – Quintin Xavier Cote, 22, of High Springs, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with petit theft and felony fraud after allegedly entering inflated values for coupons and pocketing the cash while working as a cashier. Cote has worked at the Circle K near I-75 in Alachua...
Man shot to death Thursday night in Gainesville
Gainesville — Thursday night Gainesville Police say they found a man shot to death in a car at the Gardenia Gardens Apartments, at 1731 NE 8th Avenue. Police say they received calls around 10:40 PM about a person shot in the parking lot. When they arrived they found the man dead.
GPD investigating shooting death at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to Gardenia Gardens Apartments, located at 1731 NE 8th Avenue, after the Combined Communications Center received several calls of a black male having been shot in the parking lot. When officers arrived on scene, a black male was found deceased in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of the number of people arrested for DUIs in August
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of people who were arrested for DUIs. Sheriff’s deputies are naming every person who blew over the legal limit in August. In total, 15 people were arrested for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
