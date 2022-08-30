GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hassan Albert Muhammad, Jr., 24, was arrested early this morning for openly carrying a pistol and resisting arrest. A Gainesville Police Department officer who was on foot patrol at Campus Walk Apartments, looking for a stolen bicycle, reported that he saw Muhammad walking toward him with a pistol hanging out of his right front pocket. The officer reported that he told Muhammad to stop and place his hands on a nearby wall and that Muhammad initially complied, saying he had a permit. The officer wrote that he removed the pistol and placed it on a chair, then asked Muhammad for his permit. After Muhammad said it was in his wallet in his back pocket and the officer reached for the wallet, Muhammad allegedly ran.

