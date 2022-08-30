ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Man arrested after stealing car and crashing it

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Allen Curtis Tate, Jr., 35, was arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car, driving away at high speed, and causing a crash with injuries. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she saw Tate at the Circle K at NE Waldo Road and E. University Avenue and offered to give him a ride because she hadn’t seen him in a while. She reportedly said that she told Tate she needed to run a few errands, but when she got out of the car at the Circle K at Main Street and 39th Avenue at 10:09 p.m., Tate got into the driver’s seat and drove southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Arrest made of suspect involved in officer narcotic exposure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers were dispatched to Wawa, located at 1614 West University Avenue, after an employee reported that a suspect was stealing, making threats, and damaging the store’s property. The employee provided a description of the suspect, later identified as Reginald Turner Jr B/M DOB 8/6/89. Responding officers located and detained Turner in the area of 1300 West University Avenue. After being placed in handcuffs, Turner pulled away and ran. Officers immediately gave chase and Turner was apprehended a short distance away. Turner was in possession of various suspected narcotics, including a white powdery substance. The arresting officer transported Turner to jail while the assisting officer turned the evidence into GPD Property and Evidence secured storage.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Woman arrested for panhandling on W. Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rebecca Lynn Ruffner, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon for panhandling on a median on W. Newberry Road. Ruffner was reportedly standing on a median with a sign asking for money at 7600 W. Newberry Road at 2:45 p.m. yesterday when she was arrested. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrested her wrote that Ruffner has been warned in the past about obstructing traffic and unlawful use of a State transportation right-of-way.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Woman arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting woman with a car at convenience store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mariana Castillo, 29, was arrested early this morning after allegedly intentionally hitting another woman with her car at a Circle K on Archer Road. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she was outside the store awaiting her daughter around 2:00 a.m. when Castillo came out of the store yelling at the victim. Castillo allegedly threw a water bottle at the victim’s car and continued to yell at her. The victim said she approached the front of Castillo’s car, standing between the car and the curb, and then Castillo allegedly put the car in drive and drove her car into the victim, causing her knees to buckle backward.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Man arrested with debit/identification cards from 17 different people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis Lamonte Kiesig, 40, was arrested early yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that two men were looking through the windows of parked cars at the Ridgemar Commons apartment complex. An officer made contact with Kiesig, who reportedly attempted to hide...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Man arrested for stalking and threatening restaurant employees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Derrick Anthony Jordan, 41, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday and charged with stalking after former co-workers complained that he was harassing them. Jordan was reportedly fired from a downtown restaurant on August 25 and allegedly began following and harassing the victim,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Woman charged with felony insurance fraud following road rage incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Desiree Laquanda Mitchell, 29, was arrested this morning and charged with filing a false insurance claim, making a false report to the police, and felony battery. The sworn complaint against Mitchell alleges that Terrance Delvion Kalip Davis, 31, who was arrested on August 16, was driving...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Man arrested for armed robbery of Dollar Tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher Akiva Jenkins, 49, was arrested last night and charged with armed robbery and petit theft after employees at the Dollar Tree at 1355 NW 23rd Avenue reported that a man had taken the store’s cash register. The victim and a witness told a Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police will be out in force this Labor Day weekend. Officers will have DUI checkpoints around the community Saturday night. There will be at six locations within the city. These checkpoints are part of the Lake City Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program,...
LAKE CITY, FL
LCPD announces DUI checkpoint for Saturday

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) will be conducting a multi-agency DUI checkpoint stop on Saturday to help reduce driver-impaired crashes during the Labor Day weekend. According to an LCPD release, the checkpoints will be held between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. and will target drivers who are consuming drugs or alcohol.
LAKE CITY, FL
Man arrested for damaging gas pumps on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Peter Ashley Thompson, 31, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly disturbing the peace and damaging gas pumps at the Shell Station at 3330 SW Archer Road. The responding Gainesville Police Department officer wrote that when he arrived, he found Thompson shirtless and said he “had no...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Man arrested for openly carrying gun at Campus Walk Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hassan Albert Muhammad, Jr., 24, was arrested early this morning for openly carrying a pistol and resisting arrest. A Gainesville Police Department officer who was on foot patrol at Campus Walk Apartments, looking for a stolen bicycle, reported that he saw Muhammad walking toward him with a pistol hanging out of his right front pocket. The officer reported that he told Muhammad to stop and place his hands on a nearby wall and that Muhammad initially complied, saying he had a permit. The officer wrote that he removed the pistol and placed it on a chair, then asked Muhammad for his permit. After Muhammad said it was in his wallet in his back pocket and the officer reached for the wallet, Muhammad allegedly ran.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Man shot to death Thursday night in Gainesville

Gainesville — Thursday night Gainesville Police say they found a man shot to death in a car at the Gardenia Gardens Apartments, at 1731 NE 8th Avenue. Police say they received calls around 10:40 PM about a person shot in the parking lot. When they arrived they found the man dead.
GAINESVILLE, FL
GPD investigating shooting death at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to Gardenia Gardens Apartments, located at 1731 NE 8th Avenue, after the Combined Communications Center received several calls of a black male having been shot in the parking lot. When officers arrived on scene, a black male was found deceased in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
GAINESVILLE, FL

