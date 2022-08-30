Read full article on original website
New Haven Police union claims their cops are overworked
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven Police officer was on the job for only six weeks after graduating from the academy, when he resigned on Wednesday. The New Haven Police Union suggests he was being overworked,. The New Haven Police Department is presently staffed with roughly 80 fewer...
Town of Madison fires 3 police officers, after 2 filed discrimination suits
MADISON, Conn. — The Town of Madison Board of Police commissioners voted Friday to fire three officers, Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria at a special meeting. Natasha and Lauria filed discrimination suits in 2021, citing a hostile work environment and discrimination based on their...
Manchester man appears in court for allegedly shooting, running over teens
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of shooting a teen and running over another with his car Thursday night faced a judge Friday morning. Jamie Garcia, 44, of Manchester faced a long list of charges, including assault in the first degree. Garcia walked out of the courthouse after...
Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw out...
Multiple investigations launched into Greenwich school official caught detailing discriminatory hiring practices
GREENWICH, Conn. — The chants for accountability got louder Thursday in the wake of a Greenwich school scandal that has resulted in the suspension of a local school assistant principal and several local and state investigations launched. Investigations by the state Attorney General, the Greenwich First Selectman and the...
Connecticut State Police investigate death of man after trooper's stun gun use
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Shooting at Lit Ultra Lounge leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — An overnight shooting at a nightclub in Waterbury that left one person dead and two others hurt is under investigation, police said. Police were called to the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Officers...
As communities grieve, questions remain about murder-suicide involving Avon Police Sgt.
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The grieving process continues for the close-knit community of East Granby in the wake of a murder-suicide involving two prominent public servants. The tragedy is also sparking questions about what the Avon Police knew about the Sergeant who pulled the trigger. FOX61 has reached out...
Connecticut State Police needs your help naming 2 new K-9 officers
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police (CSP) is asking for input on naming two new K-9 officers. Troopers put out a Facebook post Friday afternoon, asking for name suggestions for two handsome pups, both male German Shepherds. Some of the names their followers have suggested are job-related, like...
Guilford police release surveillance footage of gas station theft from unlocked car
GUILFORD, Conn. — A person pumping gas at a Guilford gas station was left stranded Friday after someone stole their backpack with the key fob and credit cards inside from the unlocked car, police said. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, and police released that video. A...
Woman arrested for brandishing gun in road rage incident
DANBURY, Conn. — A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly brandishing a gun and making a verbal threat during a road-rage incident, according to Danbury police. The victim told police they were traveling south slowly on Main Street, looking for a business when the driver behind him started blaring her horn.
2 teens injured in Manchester shooting, pedestrian crash: Police
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Two Manchester teens are recovering after police said one was struck by gunfire and another struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Manchester officers were called to Dougherty Street around 9 p.m. on a report that a 15-year-old male was shot in his upper right arm. The shooting happened on Dougherty Street and McKee Street, according to police.
New Haven police particularly concerned after latest homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A shooting as part of a long-standing beef took one life and injured another on Monday in New Haven. Police discussed Tuesday why they are so concerned about this particular shooting. Michael Judkins, 26, was killed and a 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in...
Hamden schools working to define duties of school resource officers
HAMDEN, Conn. — The Hamden Public Schools Board of Education held a special session Wednesday night to discuss the role of a school resource officer. The board went into executive session for nearly two hours with the Hamden police chief. For eight months, the district has been working with...
Structure fire hospitalizes multiple people in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Newington Fire Department is battling a structure fire on Audubon Ave. Several people were injured in the fire and have been taken to the hospital. The total number is not known at this time. Officials from the Newington fire Department said that a large amount...
2 from Middletown charged in string of bank robberies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Local and federal officials announced Wednesday that two people were charged in a string of bank robberies in July that targeted three bank branches in grocery stores over four days. Federal authorities arrested Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, both of Middletown, Tuesday on...
Gun violence reduction commission to help community-based anti-violence groups expand programs
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The state is tackling gun violence with the newly formed Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention. Its goal is to reduce community gun violence and expand organizations that already do the groundwork in local neighborhoods. "It gives a view on the street level...
New Haven man dies in midday shooting that concerns police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old New Haven man was shot to death Monday afternoon and law enforcement sources said they are concerned about potential retaliation. The city's eighth homicide of the year, according to sources, was likely a result of an argument over a gold chain. At approximately...
2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police
NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court by limiting public access to the surrounding area.
Teen in custody after striking Naugatuck police cruiser with stolen car: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon after their cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Naugatuck, according to police. The stolen vehicle struck the police cruiser on Elm Street and continued into the downtown area, where police said the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran off.
