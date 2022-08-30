ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, CT

FOX 61

New Haven Police union claims their cops are overworked

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven Police officer was on the job for only six weeks after graduating from the academy, when he resigned on Wednesday. The New Haven Police Union suggests he was being overworked,. The New Haven Police Department is presently staffed with roughly 80 fewer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw out...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Plymouth, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
FOX 61

Woman arrested for brandishing gun in road rage incident

DANBURY, Conn. — A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly brandishing a gun and making a verbal threat during a road-rage incident, according to Danbury police. The victim told police they were traveling south slowly on Main Street, looking for a business when the driver behind him started blaring her horn.
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

2 teens injured in Manchester shooting, pedestrian crash: Police

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Two Manchester teens are recovering after police said one was struck by gunfire and another struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Manchester officers were called to Dougherty Street around 9 p.m. on a report that a 15-year-old male was shot in his upper right arm. The shooting happened on Dougherty Street and McKee Street, according to police.
FOX 61

New Haven police particularly concerned after latest homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A shooting as part of a long-standing beef took one life and injured another on Monday in New Haven. Police discussed Tuesday why they are so concerned about this particular shooting. Michael Judkins, 26, was killed and a 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Structure fire hospitalizes multiple people in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Newington Fire Department is battling a structure fire on Audubon Ave. Several people were injured in the fire and have been taken to the hospital. The total number is not known at this time. Officials from the Newington fire Department said that a large amount...
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

2 from Middletown charged in string of bank robberies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Local and federal officials announced Wednesday that two people were charged in a string of bank robberies in July that targeted three bank branches in grocery stores over four days. Federal authorities arrested Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, both of Middletown, Tuesday on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven man dies in midday shooting that concerns police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old New Haven man was shot to death Monday afternoon and law enforcement sources said they are concerned about potential retaliation. The city's eighth homicide of the year, according to sources, was likely a result of an argument over a gold chain. At approximately...
FOX 61

2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police

NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court by limiting public access to the surrounding area.
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

