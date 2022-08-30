ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

September 7 School Board Workshop

The School Board of Alachua County, Florida, shall hold a Workshop to which all persons are invited:. Date/Time: September 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Location: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave, Gainesville, FL. Purpose: Monthly Board Workshop. Presentations: Proposed New and Amended Board Policies. New and amended Board Policies...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Health temporarily pauses COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health. The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older. This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

September 6 Alachua County Commission Special Meetings

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two Special Meetings on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the Grace Knight Conference Room. The morning meeting begins at 10 a.m., and the afternoon meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne

Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville woman killed riding a bicycle in Levy County

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Gainesville woman was killed this morning while riding a bike in Levy County. According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was riding a bicycle near the intersection of State Road 24 and SW 3rd Street at 4:40 a.m. today when a BMW sedan, driven by a 31-year-old High Springs man, collided with the rear of the bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Champion of the Community

The philanthropy of Frank DeLuca and DeLuca Toyota has helped enhance the quality of life in Ocala and Marion County. The definition of a philanthropist is a person who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to worthy causes. Frank DeLuca is a shining example of someone with a philanthropic heart and spirit.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
NEWBERRY, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, September 1-7, 2022

Your Partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Due to the current fluctuating environment, please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Individual businesses in Alachua County may have masking and distancing requirements at their private establishments. We encourage you to become...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Residents of Robin Lane express concerns about flooding

Alachua County, FL — Residents across Alachua County are still facing the aftermath of last weekend's storms. One of the affected subdivisions was Robin Lane, which received about 12 inches of rain on Sunday. “The water was pretty high and the kids already were using the kayaks and everything,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rabies warning in Florida county after bat tests positive

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bat in Marion County has tested positive for rabies according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The agency said they want residents of northern Marion County to be aware of the positive test as it indicates rabies is active in the area. Those who...
MARION COUNTY, FL

