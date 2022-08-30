Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
September 7 School Board Workshop
The School Board of Alachua County, Florida, shall hold a Workshop to which all persons are invited:. Date/Time: September 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Location: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave, Gainesville, FL. Purpose: Monthly Board Workshop. Presentations: Proposed New and Amended Board Policies. New and amended Board Policies...
WCJB
A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Bradford County came together to raise money for Laci Laycock, a sheriff’s office explorer that died in early August. Laycock was 16 when passed away at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurysm. On Saturday, people brought out...
WCJB
Alachua Police visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful after bicyclists got lost
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with Alachua Police are warning visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful. Around 9:30 Thursday night, dispatchers got a call from bicyclists who got lost on the trails at San Felasco. Some of the trails had flooded due to recent rain. Officers were...
WCJB
UF Health temporarily pauses COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health. The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older. This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and...
alachuachronicle.com
September 6 Alachua County Commission Special Meetings
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two Special Meetings on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the Grace Knight Conference Room. The morning meeting begins at 10 a.m., and the afternoon meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne
Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman killed riding a bicycle in Levy County
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Gainesville woman was killed this morning while riding a bike in Levy County. According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was riding a bicycle near the intersection of State Road 24 and SW 3rd Street at 4:40 a.m. today when a BMW sedan, driven by a 31-year-old High Springs man, collided with the rear of the bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
Champion of the Community
The philanthropy of Frank DeLuca and DeLuca Toyota has helped enhance the quality of life in Ocala and Marion County. The definition of a philanthropist is a person who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to worthy causes. Frank DeLuca is a shining example of someone with a philanthropic heart and spirit.
WCJB
City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
WCJB
Off-duty 911 operator saves neighbor’s life in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispatcher in Columbia County is being praised for saving her neighbor’s life while off duty. According to officials with the Columbia County 911 Communications Center, Bethany Duffany was off duty at her home on Aug. 29 when she heard screams from the house next door.
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
Not cool: 11 Florida air conditioning companies shorted workers $113K, feds say
An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor revealed that employees at 11 Florida heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors were shortchanged more than $113,000 in back pay. According to a news release, the companies violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, and 169 workers received $113,569 in back pay and...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: City of Gainesville policies are making the city a less desirable place to live
The City of Gainesville wants to be a place where people want to live, but they continue to demonstrate the exact opposite through various forms of social engineering. Here are a few examples:. Single-family zoning is NOT exclusionary and exists so people can choose the type of neighborhood they prefer....
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, September 1-7, 2022
Your Partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Due to the current fluctuating environment, please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Individual businesses in Alachua County may have masking and distancing requirements at their private establishments. We encourage you to become...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
mycbs4.com
Residents of Robin Lane express concerns about flooding
Alachua County, FL — Residents across Alachua County are still facing the aftermath of last weekend's storms. One of the affected subdivisions was Robin Lane, which received about 12 inches of rain on Sunday. “The water was pretty high and the kids already were using the kayaks and everything,...
WCJB
Governor DeSantis awarded over $68 million to 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion, for electric buses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua and Marion counties are receiving state funding to trade in existing diesel transit buses for electric ones. Governor DeSantis announced Monday that the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to buy 227 electric buses in 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion.
fox35orlando.com
Rabies warning in Florida county after bat tests positive
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bat in Marion County has tested positive for rabies according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The agency said they want residents of northern Marion County to be aware of the positive test as it indicates rabies is active in the area. Those who...
Ocala, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clearwater Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Trinity Catholic High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Clearwater Central Catholic High SchoolTrinity Catholic High School.
