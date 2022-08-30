Read full article on original website
Lifeline Blood Services announces drives for September 2022
First United Methodist Church – Paris 9/1/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Simmons Bank – Bolivar 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Decatur County Middle School – Parsons 9/8/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m....
Carroll Co. Chamber celebrates a century with local businesses
CARROLL CO. Tenn. –One county recognizes 100 year milestones of local businesses. In celebration of Carroll County’s bicentennial the Chamber of Commerce will recognize area businesses that have been in operation for a century or more. The Chamber of Commerce has already recognized several local businesses there including...
Community members take a ride to help out a local family
LEXINGTON, Tenn. –Get on your bikes and ride! A group of motorists hit the road to help their neighbors in need. Several motorists came together to raise money for a family that’s going through unimaginable circumstances. “We’re trying to raise money for Jason and Amanda Powers, because they...
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
Educator of the Week: Brooke Britt
It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week , brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery. Brooke Britt says she has always had a passion to teach math and change students perspectives on it, and that’s what she does at Lexington High School. “That’s...
