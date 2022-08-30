ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach gets $30M for 24th Avenue North deepwater ocean outfall project

By Hallie Brown
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is getting a $30 million grant from the state to fund a deepwater ocean outfall project on 24th Avenue North.

The project includes the installation of two 84-inch diameter pipes that will help direct rainwater into the ocean.

Pipes won’t be visible above the ground once the project is finished. Eleven drainage pipes along the beach will be removed.

City officials said the project will happen in two phases — seaward phase where the large pipes will be installed in the ocean, and a landward phase where lateral header pipes will be installed to carry the water from land to the underwater pipes. Water will be gathered from a 208-acre area.

Deepwater ocean outfalls are no stranger to Myrtle Beach. There are outfalls located on 25th Avenue South, Fourth Avenue North, 14th Avenue North and 53rd Avenue North.

City officials said Myrtle Beach will need more of these in the future.

“We have a long-range master plan for ocean outfalls, this is the next one,” Mark Kruea, a spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach, said. “We’re very fortunate that the state has stepped up and said ‘Wow we’ve got money, here’s $30 million so that you can build this deep water outfall,’ so we greatly appreciate the General Assembly’s help.”

Construction is expected to begin in September of next year and end in April 2025.

City officials said people will see construction along the beach and Ocean Boulevard, but no business should have to close due to the project.

