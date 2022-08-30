Read full article on original website
Related
navasotanews.com
TXDOT updated transportation plan includes $2 billion of upgrades in Brazos Valley
The state of Texas has updated its ten year transportation plan. Of the record $85 billion to be spent statewide, more than two billion will be in the Bryan district. The list still includes the expansion of Rudder Freeway, which is now a 270 million dollar project. Also included is an upgrade to the interchange in Brenham at Highway 290 and Highway 36.
navasotanews.com
Weekend traffic stop lands pair of Navasota men in jail for weed and weapons
A pair of Navasota men face drug and weapons charges after an arrest in College Station this weekend. CSPD’s arrest report says they stopped a car for making a wide right turn onto University Drive. Officers smelled Marijuana when approaching, and spoke with three passengers, two of which were identified as 27 year old Danxadrien McGee and 25 year old Quincy Debose, both of Navasota.
navasotanews.com
Houston area man arrested near Navasota River with over $70,000 cash faces Money Laundering charge
A truck displaying a false Buyer Tag tag near the Navasota River was pulled over this week, the driver eventually being arrested for being found with $70,000 in cash, and a stolen vehicle. The arrest report from Brazos County says they stopped the truck on Wednesday morning near Dynalloy on...
navasotanews.com
President of Camp Allen retiring after 22 years, new president named
Camp Allen in Grimes County has announced it’s newest president. That follows the announcement by 22 year president George Dehan of his retirement at the end of this year. The Board of Trustees announced Allen Knight will be the next president, after serving the last 6 years as Property Director for Camp Allen’s Senior Management.
Comments / 0