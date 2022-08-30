The state of Texas has updated its ten year transportation plan. Of the record $85 billion to be spent statewide, more than two billion will be in the Bryan district. The list still includes the expansion of Rudder Freeway, which is now a 270 million dollar project. Also included is an upgrade to the interchange in Brenham at Highway 290 and Highway 36.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO