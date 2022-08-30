ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

AAA predicts 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Travel experts say Labor Day Weekend could reach pre-pandemic travel volumes. This, as the national average cost of gasoline has dropped $0.38 cents from last month. In South Carolina, AAA says the average cost of gas has fallen for 11 consecutive weeks. Now averaging $3.43 per...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

DHEC preparing for rollout of new COVID boosters to fight omicron

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is preparing for the rollout of new COVID-19 booster shots, which could be available in a few weeks. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control advisory panel recommended these updated versions of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIS-TV

Smaller SC communities can apply for grants to develop tourism industry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is now accepting pre-applications for a program designed to help bring visitors to undiscovered parts of the state. The Undiscovered South Carolina grant program was created to develop tourism in smaller, rural areas of the state, Department...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy