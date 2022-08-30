Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
wtaw.com
Ten Brazos County Jail Inmates Booked This Week Include Holds For Federal Immigration Authorities
Brazos County jail booking records issued between Sunday and Friday of this week (August 28-September 2) indicate ten people were placed on holds for federal immigration authorities. That includes two men arrested on charges following traffic stops on Wednesday. A deputy Brazos County precinct three constable stopped a truck with...
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Arrested On Capital Murder Charges In The Deaths Of Two Brazos County Men
A Hearne man in the Brazos County jail awaiting trials on felony charges last Christmas Eve is now accused of capital murder in the deaths of two men in Bryan in August of last year. Bryan police social media states that 20 year old Jaime Serna shot 20 year old...
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving DWI And Violating Probation
A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to what is his third DWI conviction. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 32 year old Gabriel Joseph Vasquez was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors say Vasquez’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .255. He was arrested by Bryan police two years ago after he was found asleep in his car that was parked outside a convenience store at four in the morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
navasotanews.com
Weekend traffic stop lands pair of Navasota men in jail for weed and weapons
A pair of Navasota men face drug and weapons charges after an arrest in College Station this weekend. CSPD’s arrest report says they stopped a car for making a wide right turn onto University Drive. Officers smelled Marijuana when approaching, and spoke with three passengers, two of which were identified as 27 year old Danxadrien McGee and 25 year old Quincy Debose, both of Navasota.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
A Brenham woman was arrested for outstanding warrants Thursday evening. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 5:50, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Megan Todd, 24 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Medical Parkway in reference to outstanding warrants for her arrest. Todd was taken into custody for Bond Surrender Criminal Trespass, Bond Surrender Theft of Property between $100 and $750, Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750, and Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750. She was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
One year later, police arrest double-homicide suspect after posting rap video online
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A year after two people were shot in Henderson Park, Bryan police arrested the suspect. Jaime Serna, 20, of Hearne is charged with Capital murder. Police say the warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail because Serna was already booked on multiple charges. On Aug....
wtaw.com
A Brazos County Jail Inmate’s Mother Shares Complaints With County Commissioners
The mother of the man accused of the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan shared complaints about the Brazos County jail with county commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting. Dixie Bollin opposes the detention center’s new electronic mail system that began last January. The sheriff’s office deputy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on DWI charges Wednesday evening. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the area of Hohlt Park in reference to a hit and run. While en route to the call Officer Bruno observed the suspect vehicle and was able to conduct a traffic stop on it in the 2400 block of North Park Street. The driver was identified as Kevin Joseph Winslow, 43 of Brenham, and was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Winslow was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Washington County Jail.
navasotanews.com
Houston area man arrested near Navasota River with over $70,000 cash faces Money Laundering charge
A truck displaying a false Buyer Tag tag near the Navasota River was pulled over this week, the driver eventually being arrested for being found with $70,000 in cash, and a stolen vehicle. The arrest report from Brazos County says they stopped the truck on Wednesday morning near Dynalloy on...
fox44news.com
Stolen truck, drugs discovered during traffic stop
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A traffic stop leads to the discovery of a stolen truck, drugs and an arrest. A Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable deputy was patrolling the 27000 block of Highway 6 in Brazos County at approximately 11 am Wednesday. The deputy saw a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck traveling northbound. The truck had a fraudulent Texas Paper tag as a license plate on the rear bumper.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting
SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 31, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY CHILD FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE
Help is being sought for a Grimes County family, who has a small child in a pediatric unit in Houston. Two year old Sophie Collins is the daughter of Patrick and Lauren Collins. Patrick is a College Station Police Officer. Sophie is suffering from what was initially an E.coli infection....
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/02/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-02-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-31-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Father-son duo equip law enforcement patrol cars with ballistic glass
Family-owned business in Bryan equips the first law enforcement vehicle in the Brazos Valley with bullet-resistant glass.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Admits Assaulting the Same Family Member For The Second Time In Six Years
A Bryan man admits assaulting the same family member for the second time in six years. A plea agreement between 38 year old Shamron Johnson and the Brazos County district attorney’s office imposes a 15 year sentence. The punishment covers the assault of a girlfriend in October 2017 and...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested for Evading in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 30, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office initiated a traffic stop on a bicyclist near the 24500 block of Gosling Road. The cyclist refused to stop leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Deputies were able to stop the bicyclist and identified him as Brandon...
kingwood.com
Can you identify this suspect?
Please help Humble PD identify this theft suspect!. If anyone has information, please contact Detective Brown at dbrown@humblepolice.com or 281-319-9726 and reference case # 22003996. *ALL ARRESTS & PHOTOS ARE PUBLIC INFORMATION. ALL SUBJECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY*
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Report A Wrong Way Bicyclist Was Struck By A Car
Bryan police report a wrong way bicyclist was struck by a car before sunrise Thursday morning. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and the bicycle had a headlight that was operating at the time of the collision.
Comments / 0