Kingston, NY

therealdeal.com

Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes

It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
GARDINER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
KINGSTON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County

Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hooley on the Hudson September 4

The City of Kingston and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, Ulster County will hold the annual Hooley on the Hudson Irish Festival on Sunday, September 4 from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. at T. R. Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek. The venues will feature live music, step dancing and traditional music for all ages.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
Register Citizen

'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
NEW MILFORD, CT
94.3 Lite FM

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Times Herald-Record

The Jet Set tiki bar, restaurant to take off Sept. 2 along Newburgh waterfront

Walking under the thatched awning of the Jet Set is like teleporting to the tropics. Tropical flowers and leaves adorn the wallpaper surrounding the interior entrance of this new spot on the Newburgh waterfront. A long bar with a bamboo ceiling and black bar top line the left wall. There's bamboo and tiki inspired art throughout, including vintage tiki art, tropical bird statues and, of course, tiki statues. There are light fixtures that resemble bubbles in the interior bar area and others reminiscent of birds in one of the seating areas. Authentic 1950s-era furniture is scattered throughout.
NEWBURGH, NY
kingstonhappenings.org

2022 Hooley on the Hudson: The Hudson Valley’s Largest Irish Festival

The City of Kingston and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, Ulster County are proud to announce the TWENTY FIRST Annual Hooley on the Hudson™ Irish Festival, to be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The Festival will take place at the T R Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek from 11:30 AM until 9:00 PM. The venues will feature live music, step dancing, and traditional music for all ages.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Free film fest in Woodstock this Labor Day weekend

The Woodstock Museum continues its Labor Day weekend tradition with its 23rd Free Film Festival on the grounds of the Woodstock Museum located at1 3 Charles Bach Road in Saugerties. This year offerings are full of independent films featuring a wide variety of subjects within this year’s theme of Behavior, as each submission interprets it in its own way.
SAUGERTIES, NY

