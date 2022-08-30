Read full article on original website
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacosEllen EastwoodPhoenix, AZ
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
Ronald Acuña’s postgame comments are worrisome
That 444-foot blast gave the Braves a 3-0 lead, and they ended up needed every ounce of the cushion, as Kenley Jansen would go on to surrender a two-run homer in the ninth. Thankfully, Jansen was able to avoid a total collapse and forced the next batter to groundout to end the game. It was a win the Braves desperately needed, but it wasn’t all smiles from Ronald Acuña, who had some very discouraging comments about his knee after the game.
How are the players the Braves traded away at the deadline doing?
It’s been exactly one month since the trade deadline, and so far, I would say the Braves did a very good job considering they didn’t have to give up much. Raisel Iglesias has come as advertised, Robbie Grossman has tweaked his swing and become a significant contributor, and even Jake Odorizzi has bounced back with a couple of strong performances after a rough start. But what about the players the Braves traded away? Is there anyone they might regret giving up?
LSU Lands Commitment From 5-Star OL Zalance Heard
BOOM! The Tigers dominance on the recruiting trail continues after landing a commitment from 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard. The 2023 Louisiana native gives the Tigers another in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly as the Bayou Bengals secure the No. 1 lineman in the state. Heard is commit No....
Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room
Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
NFL Analyst Has A Grim Titans Prediction For 2022
Last season, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the top seed in the hotly-contested American Football Conference. The competition was so tight that more than seven teams still had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the final week of the regular season. Despite losing Derrick Henry to a foot...
Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1
With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
Yankees get bad injury news on Anthony Rizzo ahead of Tampa series
The New York Yankees have been without starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo the last few days. He’s been dealing with a lower back injury that has plagued him for years, forcing him to miss a few games this season. Rizzo wasn’t able to go through any of his pregame...
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
