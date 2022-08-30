Read full article on original website
Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral
Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
College football media reaction to Iowa's ugly, ugly Week 1 win
We may have seen the ugliest game of the college football season just one week into the year, and as one might expect, Iowa was involved. The notoriously sluggish Hawkeyes offense was nowhere to be found in the opener against South Dakota State, a 7-3 win for the Big Ten hopefuls. But don't let ...
Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t seem concerned about Spencer Petras’ struggles under center during Saturday’s game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 7-3, but it was not because of Petras’ quarterbacking skills. The offense was disappointing and provided little optimism for the future. Iowa and South Dakota were tied […] The post Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Iowa’s Seth Benson has had Saturday’s game circled on his calendar for years
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Twelve Iowa natives on the South Dakota State roster will get their first chance to play inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday when the Jackrabbits visit Iowa. For Hawkeye linebacker and Sioux Falls, S.D. native Seth Benson, he’s had this match up circled on his calendar...
Tony Moeaki named as 2022 ANF wall of Honor Recipient
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Farm Bureau and the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced former Hawkeye Tony Moeaki as the 2022 America Needs Farmers (ANF) Wall of Honor recipient. Moeaki immediately made an impact as a pass catcher and run blocker his freshman year at Iowa. Moeaki regularly...
Dallas Clark named Honorary Captain for opening Iowa game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former University of Iowa All-America tight end Dallas Clark will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday (11:05 a.m., FS1). Clark will accompany the Iowa captains for the pregame coin toss as well as be with the...
Few storms Friday evening, cooler weekend ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night lights this evening looks to be in good shape, though a bit warm to start. Tonight, a cold front will bring the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as it passes and more comfortable temperatures for the holiday weekend. Look for more clouds tomorrow as well. Another round of isolated activity may be able to get going in the afternoon. Any rain tonight or tomorrow looks light and should remain low impact.
Sunshine expected to return Sunday afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds will stick around tonight following a cloudy Saturday across Eastern Iowa. Overnight lows will cool into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. Isolated showers are also possible overnight. We’ll wake up to clouds outside the window Sunday morning. Still, the clouds will...
A great recipe for Family Meals Month is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -September is Family Meals Month and Whitney Hemmer shares a great family recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. 1. Make two layers using the ingredients listed above. 2. Heat the oven to 400°F and put the lasagna in the oven for around 20 minutes. 3....
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Partly cloudy today, just a bit more humidity in the air
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to September! It’ll start off warm with a few clouds around and highs well into the 80s this afternoon. There are a few showers well to our southwest this morning, but those appear to have little chance of making it into our area. Scattered clouds will be around tonight into tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon will be rather warm again with highs nearing 90. Later tomorrow night into Saturday, a cold front moves across the area, which may feasibly generate an isolated shower. This threat appears low at this time and probably won’t be too impactful at all. Next week, plan on continued dry and warm weather.
Warm and Dry
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much change as we head into the start of a new month. High pressure sliding to the east allows a southerly flow of air into the state. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible on Thursday and Friday. As a cold front moves into the state Friday night into Saturday morning an isolated shower could develop. The holiday weekend brings lower dew points and more comfortable conditions through Labor Day! Have a great night.
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
La Porte City Golf Club to close in September
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The La Porte City Golf & Country Club plans to close, and list the land as farmland, by Sept. 10 unless the community can come up with a plan to save it. The owner made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying many factors...
Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
Eldridge Navy veteran recalls helping recover ‘Apollo 4′ capsule
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - NASA’s new moon exploration program, Artemis I, will launch its first unmaned rocket to fly around the moon and back to Earth, with hopes of sending humans back to the moon within this decade. An Eldridge US Navy veteran was part of the crew that...
Cedar Rapids school district to hold additional open house over renovations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is giving people another opportunity to hear about its plans to renovate the district. The district wants to ask voters for a $312 million bond, with most of the focus on redeveloping its middle schools. School leaders are hosting...
Difficulty finding pre-cut trees this holiday season
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Is it too early to start talking about Christmas? Not at Cedar Edge Evergreen Market, even though it’s 3 months ahead of the start of the season. “We’ve had a lot of rain when we needed it,” said Mark Banowetz, owner of the tree farm. “Our trees grew 2 to 2.5 feet. I was really happy with the tree growth.”
West Nile Virus levels high in Black Hawk County
This year, the farm is partnering with Camp Courageous out of Monticello and included their logo as part of the camp's 50th anniversary. Abbott says other sanctuary cities should be prepared to take in migrants as well. Iowa City Worker reacts to Texas governor sending migrants to sanctuary cities. Updated:...
Workers rally as Ingredion strike reaches one month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 300 people rallied in support of striking workers at Ingredion’s Cedar Rapids plant on Thursday evening. Around 115 workers from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 100G have been on strike for one month as of Thursday. Disputes over wages, benefits and workers’ rights are stopping the union and company from reaching a deal.
