Erika Jayne's Diamond Earrings To Hit Auction Block Along With Jewelry Her Husband Tom Girardi Gifted His Mistress

 4 days ago
A pricey set of diamond earrings once owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne will be sold off to pay back her husband Tom Girardi ’s creditors – along with expensive items he purchased his mistress, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy for Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese has requested permission to hire an auction company.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Girardi and his firm were pushed into Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2020. His creditors accused him of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme.

Many of his former clients said they were owed millions from settlements that Girardi never paid out. Several victims of the once-respected lawyer have begun going after Jayne for the missing money.

In court documents, Jayne has been accused of aiding and abetting her husband’s scheme and benefitting from his alleged embezzlement. The Bravo star has denied having any knowledge of her husband’s affairs.

The trustee sued Jayne for $25 million demanding she return money Girardi’s firm spent to pay bills from her company EJ Global. Recently, the trustee was successful in convincing the federal judge presiding over the case to order Jayne to return a pair of diamond earrings purchased by Girardi in 2007 for $750k.

Financial records allegedly showed Girardi had used client funds to purchase the earrings. A judge ruled Jayne had no right to keep the diamonds.

Now, the trustee wants to hold an auction for the earrings that were once owned by Jayne. The auction will also include other jewelry the trustee recently recovered.

The filing notes a former “friend” of Girardi turned over to the trustee jewelry purchased by the disgraced lawyer. “The pieces are a small Tiffany heart-shaped white gold and pave diamond necklace, a small Cartier gold and pave diamond necklace, a Bulgari pearl and diamond necklace, and diamond stud earrings approximately 1.75 carats each.”

The trustee believes the items will fetch $15k.

All signs point to the “friend” being Girardi’s mistress . The L.A. Times broke the story, that retired California appellate justice Tricia A. Bigelow recently returned various items gifted to her by the once-respected lawyer to the bankruptcy trustee.

Girardi and Bigelow carried out a 4-year affair, her attorney confirmed.

“Justice Bigelow does not want anything even potentially connected with monies Girardi took from his client-victims,” her attorney told the outlet. The affair started in 2012 and ended in 2016, per Bigelow’s attorney. He claimed she had no knowledge of his alleged embezzlement and believed he was a successful attorney.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in recent court documents , Jayne revealed she was hit with a $2.2 million tax bill for 2019 that she is unable to pay.

