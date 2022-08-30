ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Avoiding conflict with police is focus of Muskegon Heights event focused on drivers

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Improving relations between police officers and the people they serve is the focus of an event Saturday in Muskegon Heights. Instruction on what to do when you’re pulled over by the police will be part of the free, public gathering at the city’s Rowan Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3. The park is off of Broadway Avenue in downtown Muskegon Heights.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Firearms#Mi#Grpd#The Safe Task Force
MLive

Labor Day parade, celebration planned in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI – West Michigan workers will be celebrated with a Labor Day parade in Muskegon, one of very few communities in Michigan that are holding one this year. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Western Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown. The parade...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Man accused of shouting N-word at FedEx driver in Portage

PORTAGE, MI – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a FedEx driver in Portage. A FedEx driver was making deliveries on Bruning Street, between Prosperity Drive and Shumway Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 27, Portage police Chief Nick Armold said. A man attempt to strike the driver, a...
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MLive

Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County

WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
WALKER, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Woman seriously injured in Holland area crash

HOLLAND, MI -- A 43-year-old Holland woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near the Meijer store on West Shore Drive, police said. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the woman was a passenger in an Acura that pulled out of the Meijer store parking lot and onto West Shore Drive, but into the path of a Toyota Camry going north on West Shore Drive.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy