Avoiding conflict with police is focus of Muskegon Heights event focused on drivers
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Improving relations between police officers and the people they serve is the focus of an event Saturday in Muskegon Heights. Instruction on what to do when you’re pulled over by the police will be part of the free, public gathering at the city’s Rowan Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3. The park is off of Broadway Avenue in downtown Muskegon Heights.
Grand Rapids officer who unintentionally fired gun acquitted on careless discharge count
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids police officer accused of negligence for unintentionally firing his gun while on duty in December has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor. Gregory Bauer was charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage after his Glock 17 handgun fired Dec....
Prosecution questions Grand Rapids officer’s claim of tripping before accidental gun discharge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Prosecutors are questioning a Grand Rapids police officer’s claim that he tripped while converging on a suspect in December, causing him to accidentally fire his gun. No one was hurt by the bullet, but prosecutors late said they believed Officer Gregory Bauer was negligent. A...
Kalamazoo Township police make arrest in year-old homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalmazoo Township police have arrested a 22-year-old man for a fatal shooting that happened almost a year earlier. Police said that Jayshaun Lamar Bishop, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Friday, Sept. 2 on charges of open murder, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Teens accused of burglarizing Ottawa County church on successive nights
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Three 16-year-olds are accused of breaking into an Allendale area church on successive nights in August and stealing electronics, computer equipment and cash. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to Life Stream Church in the 6500 block of Lake Michigan Drive on Aug. 27...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Grand Rapids libraries, offices closed Labor Day but splashpads will stay open
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Library branches and non-emergency city offices and departments will be closed on Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 5. The holiday also means trash and recycling pick-up services will be delayed by one day next week. However, the city’s 14 splashpads will...
Person-of-interest in Kent County woman’s death tried to use her bank card at ATM, records show
WYOMING, MI -- A person-of-interest in the shooting death of a 33-year-old Kent County woman tried to use her bank card at an ATM days after she went missing, court records show. Wyoming police, in a probable cause affidavit, said Yenly Garcia, 44, tried to use the card of Mollie...
Labor Day parade, celebration planned in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – West Michigan workers will be celebrated with a Labor Day parade in Muskegon, one of very few communities in Michigan that are holding one this year. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Western Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown. The parade...
Two reported shot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police responded late Thursday to a report of two people shot. Officers responded to the 200 block of Amity Avenue near Fork Street about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Man accused of shouting N-word at FedEx driver in Portage
PORTAGE, MI – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a FedEx driver in Portage. A FedEx driver was making deliveries on Bruning Street, between Prosperity Drive and Shumway Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 27, Portage police Chief Nick Armold said. A man attempt to strike the driver, a...
Grand Rapids resident, 71, killed while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in electric wheelchair
WALKER, MI -- A 71-year-old Grand Rapids resident has died after attempting to cross Lake Michigan Drive in an electric wheelchair Thursday morning. The victim was fatally struck by a vehicle. Walker police officials say the fatal crash happened just before 8 a.m. Sept. 1 on Lake Michigan Drive near...
Police identify woman struck, killed while crossing road in motorized wheelchair
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police identified Laurie Bos, 71, of Grand Rapids, as the woman who was struck and killed while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on Lake Michigan Drive NW near Ferndale Avenue in Walker. Bos...
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
70-year-old man hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon left a 70-year-old man pinned inside an overturned car Saturday afternoon, police said. Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded at 4:17 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, for a personal injury crash at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street for a personal injury crash.
Wyoming man now charged with murder after police find woman’s body in his apartment
WYOMING, MI -- Prosecutors have issued a warrant for murder against a Wyoming man after a woman was found dead in his apartment. Yenly Garcia, 44, was previously described as a person-of-interest by police. His whereabouts are not known and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.
Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County
WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
Kusterer Brauhaus brings authentic German beer culture to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three weeks after opening, Küsterer Brauhaus, a new German-inspired beer hall on Bridge Street, is carving out a reputation as a spot to enjoy what owner David Ringler affectionately calls “Gemutlichkeit.”. Translated, the German word stands for the warm feeling of comfort and...
Prison college and trades programs creating positive change in population, assistant warden says
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A culture change is happening behind the tall fences and razor-ribbon wire surrounding Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility. On the exterior, the all-male, medium security prison has transformed from a place of dirt and cement into a place with flowering gardens, which are taken care of by prisoners.
Woman seriously injured in Holland area crash
HOLLAND, MI -- A 43-year-old Holland woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near the Meijer store on West Shore Drive, police said. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the woman was a passenger in an Acura that pulled out of the Meijer store parking lot and onto West Shore Drive, but into the path of a Toyota Camry going north on West Shore Drive.
