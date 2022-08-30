It's time for Clash at the Castle, WWE's first U.K. stadium show since SummerSlam 1992, and the card is pretty stacked, with multiple titles on the line. One of those championships is the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, which Liv Morgan currently holds. Shayna Baszler, the former UFC fighter known as "The Queen of Spades," is her opponent at the event, which airs at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT) on Peacock. While this isn't necessarily our prediction, it's very easy to see that Morgan's title reign could be done.

